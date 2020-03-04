A VPN, or virtual private network, is a great way to keep your online identity anonymous and your data secure. This is especially important when using your smartphone where so much of your personal information is stored.

One way that your information or identity can be accessed is via an insecure open Wi-Fi connection. Since a phone is something you always have on you as you move about, it's a device that will likely connect to a lot of open Wi-Fi networks. From hotel and airport Wi-Fi to coffee shop and bar connections – they're all a potential portal into the darker depths of the internet.

On a lighter note a VPN can help you gain access to geo-restricted content like U.S. Hulu content while abroad.

So why is a VPN important and how can it help on your phone? Let's take a look at the advantages.

A VPN keeps your phone hidden

When you connect to a new Wi-Fi network you're given an IP address which identifies you. From this, information about you can be attained, like your location and even details like your address. If you're on an open Wi-Fi connection potentially malevolent entities can get to that. This is where a VPN comes in.

A VPN will pass your signal through its private servers, dotted about the globe. These then make the request to the website, say, and return the answer to your phone. By acting as a middleman the VPN is able to make you appear to be an IP you are not, in a location you aren't. This effectively keeps your identity and data safe.

A VPN will secure your data

On top of that a VPN will use an encryption to pass those data messages along. This means that only the person with a key, at either end of the transfer, will have access – in this case only you at the receiving end. That means that even if someone were to somehow find a way to intercept that data, it would be unintelligible as they could not decode it without the key.

So a VPN will actually make your internet experience more secure than going online naked without one where your data flows freely for anyone to grab.

Access international shows on your phone anywhere

Since a VPN bounces your signal through international servers, it makes it possible for you to appear somewhere you're not. So if you're abroad but still want to access your US-only Hulu account, you might find you're locked out.

A VPN will allow you to log into the server in the US so you appear to be on US soil. As such you can login to your Hulu account as if you were in the US to view all your favorite shows. You can, technically view other country's shows too, like the UK's BBC iPlayer content. But we're not condoning that here.

Which is the best VPN for my phone?

One of the best all-round VPN services is ExpressVPN. This offers a huge number of international servers, fast connection speeds, secure encryption, a great 24/7 live chat support service and – crucially – really good clients. These are VPN apps, which work on Android and iPhone and are super easy to use. This will work in the background keeping you secure no matter what Wi-Fi connection you're using.