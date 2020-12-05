Best answer: The PlayStation 5 Media Remote is a solid purchase if you plan to use your console like a full entertainment center. With dedicated buttons for various streaming apps, the remote acts as a handy way to control everything when you don't want to use your DualSense controller.

Should you buy the PS5 Media Remote?

The PlayStation 5 Media Remote is the perfect accessory for someone who is looking to use their PS5 for more than just gaming. If you're looking to utilize the full entertainment powers of the console - streaming television shows or movies, watching highlights, or anything else - then the Media Remote presents itself as a great choice. The remote matches the aesthetics of the PS5 perfectly and looks just as sleek as any other of the many accessories that the console already has.

From a price point, the PS5's Media Remote also acts as an affordable option, especially when compared to other remotes on the market. At roughly $30, you won't be breaking the bank to pick this up, and if you're someone who uses your video game consoles for much more than gaming, then the remote could be a big plus throughout the lifespan of the PS5.

Great for controlling entertainment

While some may be content with just using their PlayStation 5 as a way to play video games, the console can do so much more than that. Thanks to the advancement of various streaming apps and services, being able to watch your favorite television shows and movies has never been easier. With this in mind, the PS5 Media Remote is a great tool to help those who plan on using their PS5 as a full entertainment center. Not only does it have dedicated app buttons for Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube, but the remote allows you to start the apps even with the PS5 powered off, allowing you to jump right into an app at the push of a button.

Much like any other media remote, this one also comes equipped with standard playback commands, as well as the ability to control your volume and power settings on your actual TV as well. This helps with the clutter that many remotes can bring, so if you're looking to simplify your setup and do away with as many gadgets as possible, this could also be a big purchase.