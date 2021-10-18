The PS5 just broke the Nintendo Switch's 33 month consecutive run as the best-selling console in the U.S in units sold, according to NPD analyst Mat Piscatella. While the Nintendo Switch has been outsold in terms of dollar sales prior to this, this is the first time since Nov. 2018 that a console other than the Nintendo Switch took the lead in month with units sold.

For game sales, Madden NFL 22 was the best-selling game of the month, with FIFA 22 and NBA 2K22 following at second and third place. Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo 2: Resurrected and Bethesda Softworks' Deathloop arive at the #5 and #6 places, respectively.

September 2021 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.

Here's the top 20 games sold in the U.S. in the month of Sep. 2021. As always, this is in dollar sales, not units sold.

NFL 22 FIFA 22 NBA 2K22* Tales of Arise Diablo 2: Resurrected Deathloop Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ghost of Tsushima Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Life is Strange: True Colors Mario Kart 8* Diablo Prime Evil Collection Sonic Colors Ultimate Minecraft WarioWare: Get It Together!* Assassin's Creed Valhalla Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Mortal Kombat 11

*Digital sales not included

Meanwhile, here's the ten best-selling games of the year so far:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Madden NFL 22 MLB The Show 21** Resident Evil Village Super Mario World* Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mario Kart 8* Minecraft Monster Hunter Rise Assassin's Creed Valhalla

*Digital sales not included

**Xbox digital sales not included

For more insight into this month's sales, you can consult Mat Piscatella's Twitter thread.