Rise and shine, folks! It's Amazon Prime Day and that means there are a ton of mind-blowing deals out there. We're talking prices as low as half-off or more on Android phones, Chromebooks, Amazon devices and more.
Smart bulbs are one of the best IoT inventions conceived by the human mind. Sure they cost a trifle more than what you've ever spent on an old-fashioned lightbulb, but the ability to dim it or change colors from your phone or via voice commands is well worth it.
Today you won't need to worry about the price factor because these Sengled Multicolor Smart Bulbs are 28% off!
We've ranked Sengled smart bulbs as some of the best smart LED light bulbs that work with Google Home. Although the Multicolor Smart Bulb 6 pack on discount is compatible with only Alexa, it is still a really excellent buy. These smart bulbs offer 800 lumens of brightness and vivid colors along with a three-year warranty.
With the Sengled Multicolor Smart Bulbs, you don't need to worry about the Wi-Fi getting slowed down either as they connect via Bluetooth. Alexa integration means you can give voice commands to your Amazon Echo and it'll do all the work for you! The setup process is really easy too.
If you're in the market for smart bulbs but the Multicolor 6 Pack isn't doing the trick, check out some more deals on smart bulbs and LED lights from Sengled!
- : Sengled Multicolor Smart Light Bar with Alexa and Google Home
- : Sengled Smart Edison Bulb with Alexa 6 Pack
- : Sengled Multicolor Smart Bulbs with Alexa 4 Pack
- : Sengled Multicolor Smart Flood Light 4 Pack
- : Sengled Dimmable Smart Bulbs with Alexa 6 Pack
- : Sengled Smart Candle Bulbs 4 Pack
- : Sengled Dimmable Smart Bulbs with Alexa 4 Pack
Sengled Multicolor Smart Light Bar with Alexa and Google Home
Sometimes lightbulbs don't look as aesthetically pleasing as external lights. In that case, get the Sengled Multicolor Smart Light Bar. It comes in a choice of vertical and horizontal form factor so you can decorate accordingly. Plus, there's Alexa and Google Home integration for added functionality.
Sengled Smart Edison Bulb with Alexa 6 Pack
Add a vintage touch to your lovely abode with this amber-colored Sengled Smart Edison Bulb with Alexa 6 Pack. These Edison bulbs may look old-fashioned but they're Alexa compatible. Keep in mind that you'll need a hub to use them though.
Sengled Multicolor Smart Bulbs with Alexa 4 Pack
Red, yellow, green, and every other color in the rainbow can be applied to your home with this Sengled Multicolor Smart Bulbs with Alexa 4 Pack. All you have to do is ask Alexa to set the mood with the color of your liking and voila! Your place will be transformed with the shade you choose.
Sengled Multicolor Smart Flood Light 4 Pack
Regular light bulbs don't always give enough coverage so you might want differently shaped ones. The Sengled Multicolor Smart Flood Light has a flat design that sheds light on a wider surface area. This 6 pack costs only $70 and the bulbs are compatible with a host of smart home systems such as Alexa, Google Home, and Zigbee.
Sengled Dimmable Smart Bulbs with Alexa 6 Pack
If jazzy colors don't float your boat, get the Dimmable Smart Bulbs from Sengled. You can dim these plain white smart bulbs as per your needs. They're cheaper than the multicolored option but they're equally bright and support Alexa too!
Sengled Smart Candle Bulbs 4 Pack
Speaking of trendy bulb designs, these candle-shaped smart bulbs from Sengled come in a squad and change colors. You can hook them up to Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, and Zigbee which makes them super accessible. The beautiful form factor does come with some compromise, resulting in an average 450 lumens of brightness.
Sengled Dimmable Smart Bulbs with Alexa 4 Pack
If you don't require smart lightbulbs in every room of your house, get the Sengled Dimmable Smart Bulbs 4 Pack instead of the one with 6 bulbs. It has all the same features but a lower price owing to the smaller pack size. $29 for smart LED bulbs is an unbelievable bargain!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
