Rise and shine, folks! It's Amazon Prime Day and that means there are a ton of mind-blowing deals out there. We're talking prices as low as half-off or more on Android phones, Chromebooks, Amazon devices and more.

Smart bulbs are one of the best IoT inventions conceived by the human mind. Sure they cost a trifle more than what you've ever spent on an old-fashioned lightbulb, but the ability to dim it or change colors from your phone or via voice commands is well worth it.

Today you won't need to worry about the price factor because these Sengled Multicolor Smart Bulbs are 28% off!