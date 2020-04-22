Head over to B&H and get the Google Nest Thermostat E smart thermostat on sale for $139. That's down from a regular price of $169, but you'll find it at this sale price at a variety of retailers including Best Buy, Home Depot, and more. Although it has been quite some time since we last saw the Nest thermostats go on sale (they had a rough 2019), this drop does match what used to be a far more regular sale price.

If you're gearing up for summer and the increased energy costs that go with it, you should really consider a smart thermostat like this. It can save you money not only because of the cheaper price but because it can save on energy costs in the long term. It's smart enough to adapt the temperature to your preferences, and this one takes about a week to learn how hot or cold you prefer it. For example, if you initially tell it to set the temperature to 70 in the morning but then spend the next week manually changing it to 75, the thermostat will eventually just start at 75 by default.

It's also smart enough to know when to shut down your heating or cooling system. If no one is home, why waste money on air conditioning? And what about when the seasons change? The thermostat can adapt to those temperature changes, too.

Use the free Nest app on Android or iOS and suddenly your mobile device becomes a remote control for the smart thermostat. You'll be able to do stuff like change the program or set schedules. Plus you can change the temperature from anywhere in the world, whether you're at work or laying in bed or on vacation in Switzerland. The app adds to the energy saving possibilities, too, by providing you with data you can use to see how and why you use energy the way you do.