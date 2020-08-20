The Samsung T7 500GB USB-C portable solid state drive is currently down to $79.99 at Amazon in all three available colors (black, blue, and red). These drives were selling for $110 just a month or two ago, and they have never gone lower than $80. As it is, the 1TB version is $170 right now, which means you could buy two of the 500GB drives and save $10 thanks to this deal. You can also find this deal at other retailers like Best Buy.

We reviewed the Samsung T7 just a couple days ago and gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 along with a Recommended badge. Richard Devine said, "The real benefit to the T7 is its size. Whether you go for the 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB model, it weighs only 58g and literally fits inside any pocket. It's beyond convenient to carry about, and it's also plenty tough enough if you're the kind of person who goes outdoors a lot."

The T7 has read/write speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s respectively. That's almost double the speeds of the previous generation T5 drive. It uses a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 connection, though, to get those speeds. If your computer doesn't support that, it's ok. The T7 is also backwards compatible and should work with any USB port. The drive even comes with both a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A cable so you can make it work.

The T7 is shock and drop resistant so you can feel comfortable carrying it around with you, especially if it's in your backpack or purse. The dynamic thermal guard technology helps protect it while it's in use, too. The safety tech will keep it from overheating and automatically slow down the data transfer to protect your stuff.