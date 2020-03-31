After its AMOLED display production overtook LCD in Q3 of 2019, Samsung Display is further distancing itself from LCD by ceasing production in at the end of 2020.

According to Reuters, all production at Samsung's two LCD production lines in South Korea and China will but shuttered at the end of 2020. It had suspended one of its South Korean LCD production lines in October due to a lack of demand for the panels as well as an abundance of supply. A statement from the company stated:

We will supply ordered LCDs to our customers by the end of this year without any issues.

Also, in October, Samsung Display laid out plans to invest 13.1 trillion won — $10.72 billion — in its facilities to upgrade production lines, citing weak global demand for both smartphones and TVs.

While the South Korean LCD production lines will be changing over to mass-produce its "quantum dot" displays over the next five years, currently, there are no plans for the factories in China.