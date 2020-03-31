What you need to know
- Samsung Display had previously suspended production at one of its facilities this past October.
- All LCD orders will still be fulfilled by the end of the year.
- A $10.72 billion investment will be used to convert one of its LCD facilities to mass-produce "quantum dot" displays over the next five years.
After its AMOLED display production overtook LCD in Q3 of 2019, Samsung Display is further distancing itself from LCD by ceasing production in at the end of 2020.
According to Reuters, all production at Samsung's two LCD production lines in South Korea and China will but shuttered at the end of 2020. It had suspended one of its South Korean LCD production lines in October due to a lack of demand for the panels as well as an abundance of supply. A statement from the company stated:
We will supply ordered LCDs to our customers by the end of this year without any issues.
Also, in October, Samsung Display laid out plans to invest 13.1 trillion won — $10.72 billion — in its facilities to upgrade production lines, citing weak global demand for both smartphones and TVs.
While the South Korean LCD production lines will be changing over to mass-produce its "quantum dot" displays over the next five years, currently, there are no plans for the factories in China.
In the middle
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
While still at the top
The middle phone of the three Galaxy S20 devices launched, but not in the middle for specs. Samsung keeps amazing smartphone lovers with its amazing AMOLED displays and top-notch cameras, toss in 5G and fast software to end up with a complete package.
Daily Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 cases cross 800,000 globally
COVID-19 has already infected over 720,000 people globally and caused over 34,000 fatalities. It has also had a huge impact on the tech industry, affecting the global supply chain and causing interminable product delays. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the world.
OnePlus CEO confirms key specs of upcoming OnePlus 8 series phones
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau today confirmed that the company's upcoming OnePlus 8 series phones will come equipped with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.0 flash storage. Both the phones will be unveiled at an online event on April 14.
How to take better smartphone photos in any conditions or lighting
That smartphone you're holding not only has a camera, but it probably has a decent one capable of taking good photos. Getting better shots is a matter of knowing the camera you have and following some basic fundamentals wherever you are. With so many features and effective software increasingly helping get the job done, it still helps to know how to wield your device to capture images...
Expand the Note 10+ storage with one of these microSD cards
Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Note 10+ which includes a microSD card slot, despite a base storage option of 256GB. We have compiled a list of the best microSD cards for your new Galaxy Note 10+.