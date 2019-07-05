Samsung is at the forefront of water ingress protection on its devices, with several generations of Galaxy S flagships offering IP68 dust and water resistance. IP68 is the industry standard these days, with everyone from Apple and Huawei offering the same level of protection on their flagships.

The IP68 rating allows devices to be submerged in water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes, as Samsung states here. However, what most manufacturers don't mention is that these claims are usually for fresh water, and don't really hold up near a beach or a swimming pool.

Rugged phone ratings: Everything you need to know

That hasn't prevented brands from advertising the phones near a pool or at the ocean, and Samsung has now gotten into hot water over it. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is suing Samsung for misleading Galaxy owners over water resistance claims: