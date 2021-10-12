What you need to know
- Samsung's 980 Pro SSD is compatible with the PS5, but lacks a heatsink.
- Samsung announced the 980 Pro SSD with Heatsink on Tuesday, with 1 TB and 2 TB models available.
- The 980 Pro SSD with Heatsink is scheduled to be available at retailers on Oct 29, 2021.
PS5 owners looking to expand their internal storage now have more options to choose from, as Samsung announced on Tuesday a version of the 980 Pro SSD with a heatsink attached. This new model is set to be available on Oct. 29, 2021, joining the ranks of the best PS5 SSDs currently available.
The Samsung 980 Pro SSD with Heatsink, like the regular model without a heatsink, is rated to achieve read speeds of 7GB/s. It'll be available in two sizes, with 1 TB and 2 TB models available for $250 and $450, respectively.
While Sony opened up support for players to add internal SSDs to the PS5, the selection is still fairly limited, as the drives need to meet extremely specific speed and size requirements. The 980 Pro already met most of these requirements but lacked an attached heatsink, meaning you'd have to find a third-party heatsink that fits. Using an SSD in the PS5 without a heatsink is strongly discouraged, as the extremely high temperatures can cause degraded performance.
With the PS5's limited internal storage, the need for an SSD is continuing to grow for many players, especially with more major games on the way in 2022, such as Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West and Sony Santa Monica's God of War Ragnarok.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
