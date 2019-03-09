Samsung's Galaxy S phones are always among the best money can buy. Year after year, with very few exceptions, the Galaxy S or Galaxy Note has the best display, the best processor, the features most buyers want, and above all the availability that builds a recipe for success. The line's tenth anniversary paints an even bigger picture of success for a company that's had a lot of it, and if you were to say the Galaxy S10 is the best phone you can buy, I probably wouldn't argue with you. Samsung puts great cameras on the S10, but they aren't the best cameras. But there is one area where Samsung no longer leads: its camera. Samsung's Galaxy S10 has a great camera, but the past few releases have seen a Galaxy phone with a great camera that isn't the best camera, as one could claim until, say, the Galaxy S7 or so. There's a mostly simple explanation of why, and it's something that Samsung is trying to address: Artificial Intelligence.

Samsung is the undisputed king of mobile phone hardware. Some people will say differently, but no other phone maker releases a product chock full of its own in-house components, or sells those same components to other phone makers at the level Samsung does. And those components are really darn good. This same philosophy has been the forte of the Galaxy S camera through its lifetime; the company depends on the best parts to make its camera as good as it can be. Those parts may be sourced from another company or also built in-house, as we've seen with camera sensors the past few years. The Samsung name is synonomous with excellent hardware. But there's one thing that two or three lenses and adjustable apertures over large format CCD sensors can't do on their own, and that's computational photography bolstered by machine learning software. Think of what we see from Google's Pixel, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and the iPhone. Using the same sensors, these phones can make you a better photographer because of the complex algorithms programmed to turn a mediocre photo into a good one, and a great photo into a masterpiece.

How they do it isn't magical. Feed a monstrous computer filled with specialized ML (the generic term for machine learning) cores enough photos of a thing and eventually that machine will "know" what that thing is supposed to look like. This is the kind of machine learning that's used in self-driving cars, facial biometric algorithms, and robotic vacuums, so it's not specific to the camera software. But it does work very well with camera software, specifically the portion of it that builds an image from a cluster of pixels and points of colored light.

Google's Pixel camera and Pixel Visual Core "knows" what a fence or a cat or a pair of glasses on a person's face is supposed to look like. So does Huawei's Kirin AI and, to a lesser but still competent extent, so does Apples A-series AI co-processors. It knows what those things look like in bright light where the image being captured is crisp and clear, but it also knows the same things in poor light or even when there's not enough light to build a photo without this ML component, as we see in the Pixel's Night Sight. Google, Huawei, and Apple have a secret weapon that others don't — better AI. When you open the camera app on the Pixel 3 or Mate 20 Pro, it starts processing what's in front of the sensor long before you tap the shutter button. It's collecting data to make sure it can recognize the objects in front of it and when it's time to take the photo the camera software — in this case, the software also encompasses the firmware on the chips that are used to process camera capture — uses data collected before the button was tapped, while the button was tapped, and just after the button was tapped to collect and build a photo or series of photos that you see once processing is complete. Usually, this makes for a better photo and sometimes a much better photo.