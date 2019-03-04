Since its launch in 2013, Samsung's actively been improving its Samsung Health app to be a robust health/fitness platform that can compete toe-to-toe with Fitbit. Now, thanks to a partnership with Calm, Samsung Health is getting a bunch of new programs to help with your body's mental state.

Under a new section in Samsung Health called "Mindfulness", you'll be given the option to either create an account for Calm or sync an existing one. From there, you can access Calm's programs for dealing with anxiety, stress, insomnia, and more right within Samsung Health.

In addition to having Calm integrated in the Samsung Health Android app, Samsung also says that Galaxy Watch Active users will be able to pause and play meditation sessions from their wrist, along with tracking stress levels after you complete a session.

Per Samsung's Head of Health Service Team, Peter Koo: