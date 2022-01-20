Samsung has no doubt improved the extenal screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 compared to its predecessor. Aside from making it a lot bigger than before (4x larger than the previous model), the phone's cover screen now offers more control, such as checking notifications or controlling any music that's playing via a widget.

That's a big upgrade from just letting you frame selfies when the phone is folded, answering calls, or viewing the date and time. However, it still doesn't make the 1.9-inch external display as useful as the main screen. A new launcher developed by jagan2 changes that.

A new launcher for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 called CoverScreen OS is now available to download via the XDA forums and Google Play Store. The developer notes that it "simulates a secondary OS on your Z Flip's cover screen."