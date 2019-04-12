Thin and fit Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Hybrid hulk TicWatch Pro The Galaxy Watch Active is one of the most compelling wearables on the market right now, with a low price and a fairly complete smartwatch feel despite its clear fitness tracking focus. This lithe, luxurious-looking watch fits in at the gym or at the gala. $200 at Amazon Pros Wonderful AMOLED display

There are a few very niche areas where you could argue that the TicWatch Pro is still worth buying over the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. However, the Galaxy Watch Active is cheaper, lighter, thinner, and doesn't look like some white collar convict's house arrest monitor.

Go faster, lighter, fitter with the Galaxy Watch Active

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active may be positioned as a fitness tracker in the more convenient shape of a smartwatch, with a design that's classic, thin, and light on your wrist. It's available in four colors and sports a wide variety of watch faces and apps courtesy of the Galaxy Apps store. Sure, the Active doesn't have the fancy rotating bezel that I want all smartwatches to have, but it's also $100 cheaper than the Galaxy Watch's starting price and $50 cheaper than the nearly year-old TicWatch Pro, a fact I know intimately because I've worn the Pro for most of the last year.

The TicWatch Pro is a beefy brute of a watch with battery for literal, actual days and the best "hybrid" rendition I've seen to date. But looking at the Pro's specs next to the Galaxy Watch Active paint a pretty clear picture: the TicWatch Pro is twice as heavy as the Active and nearly 15% larger in size while featuring lower waterproof and durability ratings.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Mobvoi TicWatch Pro Price $200 $250 Dimensions 39.5mm x 10.5mm 45mm x 12.6mm Weight 25g 58g Colors Black

Silver

Rose Gold

Green Black/Black

Silver/Black Button configuration Two button right Three button right Display 1.1" AMOLED 360 x 360px 1.39" OLED 400 x 400px

FSTN display Storage 4GB 4GB GPS GPS

GLONASS

GALILEO

BDS GPS

AGPS Connectivity Bluetooth v4.2 Low Energy

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

NFC Bluetooth v4.2

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 Ghz

NFC Payment system Samsung Pay Google Pay Battery 230mAh

Up to 2 days 415mAh

2 days on regular Wear OS

30 days on Essential Mode Charging Qi wireless charging Proprietary charger Durability 5ATM waterproof to 50m

MIL-STD-810G certified IP68 dustproof, waterproof

Not recommended for swimming Sensors Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Heart Rate Accelerometer

Gyroscope

PPG Heart Rate sensor

Magnetic Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Low Latency Off-Body Sensor

As I said earlier, there are a few very specific cases where the TicWatch Pro makes sense over the Galaxy Watch Active, and the first of them relates to battery, which is one of the few places where the Active falters. Now, both of these watches will easily last you through the day, but the Galaxy Watch Active will struggle to go two full days while the Pro can go 2–4 without even touching Essential Mode, which can sip battery for weeks by turning off Wear OS and doing only basic fitness tracking and timekeeping.

The other case for wanting the Pro over the Active relates to the software. Wear OS has come a long way in the last two years. If you're not already a Samsung ecosystem user, you might prefer to stick to the TicWatch Pro's Wear OS and Google Pay over Tizen OS and Samsung Pay. Tizen OS can be a bit odd to newcomers, but it's easy enough to adapt and the health and fitness tracking Samsung has crammed into this tiny watch is more refined than the TicHealth and Google Fit offerings on the Pro.

For most of us, the choice is pretty clear: buy a less expensive, less bulky, higher quality Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, or spend more on a year-old hulk of a smartwatch with a great battery and cool screen that's powered by a last-generation chipset. My Galaxy Watch Active is on order right now, and it will be retiring my Pro once it arrives.

