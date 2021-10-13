A fresh perspective Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 A mediocre upgrade Apple Watch Series 7 Android users eager to try the new Wear OS 3 platform will love the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It also has some excellent health and fitness tracking features as well as improved sensors. It comes in two sizes and has a digital rotating bezel for easy navigation. There are several smart features, too, like contactless payments and optional LTE. From $250 at Samsung Pros GPS, HRM, NFC

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Apple Watch Series 7: A close call

While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Apple Watch Series 7 are two very similar smartwatches, there is one major difference that will affect your decision. Are you an Android or iOS user? This is important because the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 does not offer iOS compatibility, and the Apple Watch Series 7 does not provide Android compatibility.

With that out of the way, these watches offer similar features and health sensors. If you're serious about tracking your health and fitness, both of these watches will serve your purpose. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 offers better battery life and is one of the best Android smartwatches on the market right now. You'll get faster charging with the Apple Watch Series 7, but the overall battery life is shorter. For Android users, we highly recommend the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 provides endless details

Whether you've owned a Galaxy Watch in the past or the new model has you curious enough to see what the hype is all about, you won't be disappointed. The physical design is similar to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. For example, it's available in both 40mm and 44mm case sizes. Both variants have a digital rotating bezel that makes it easy to navigate through menus.

Previously, you could opt for either aluminum or stainless steel finish. However, the Galaxy Watch 4 is only available in aluminum, so you'll have to check out the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic if you want a stainless steel model. This model comes in larger case sizes (42mm and 46mm). Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a physical bezel rather than a digital one.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Apple Watch Series 7 Dimensions 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm

44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8mm 41 x 35 x 10.7mm

45 x 38 x 10.7mm Display 1.2-inch Super AMOLED, 396x396

1.4-inch Super AMOLED, 450x450 1.8-inch Retina display, 352x430

1.9-inch Retina display, 396x484 Sensors BioActive sensor (HRM), ECG, accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic, barometer, ambient light sensor HRM, accelerometer, altimeter, compass, gyroscope, pulse oximeter, ECG, thermometer, ambient light sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, optional LTE Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, optional LTE Battery life 40 hours 18 hours Internal Storage 16GB 32GB Water resistance 5ATM+ IP68 / MIL-STD-810G 5ATM

As far as storage is concerned, there's been an upgrade this time around. Now, the Galaxy Watch 4 offers 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It's also equipped with an Exynos SoC that delivers a 20% CPU improvement compared to previous models for better performance. This is great and all, but it still doesn't beat the 32GB of storage on the Apple Watch.

While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 does offer more than double the battery life of the Apple Watch Series 7, it takes longer to reach a full charge. It's nice to have almost two days of battery life, but if you need to charge in a hurry, you may not hit 100% as quickly as you'd like. When it comes to charging, the Apple Watch Series 7 beats the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Rather than having multiple chips for each health sensor, the Galaxy Watch 4 has a cutting-edge 3-in-1 BioActive sensor. This technology was designed to combine key sensors into one chip that can take numerous measurements. You'll have three necessary sensors in one: optical heart rate, electrical heart, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA).

The Galaxy Watch 4 can measure your heart rate, take ECG readings, and check blood oxygen levels.

As a result, the Galaxy Watch 4 can measure your heart rate, take ECG readings, and check blood oxygen levels. It's also worth noting the new BIA feature brings some new measurements to the table. You'll get a closer look at your overall health with key metrics, including body fat percentage, skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and so on.

Sleep tracking has also improved on this model. Now, the watch is capable of detecting snore sounds while you're sleeping. Samsung is hoping to provide users with a better understanding of their sleep patterns. If you've been looking for information to help you improve your sleep quality, this feature might be able to help.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is now larger and sleeker

Compared to the Apple Watch Series 6, there aren't any major updates to the Apple Watch Series 7. Sure, there are a few minor improvements worth mentioning, but you'll have to decide if they're worth the hefty price tag. If you've been waiting for a sleeker design and larger display, you might be willing to splurge. If not, you may still view the Series 6 as the best Apple Watch you can buy.

Let's start by covering the obvious changes. The Apple Watch Series 7 is available in two larger case sizes: 41mm and 45mm. These cases are slightly bigger than the predecessor's cases. They're also more extensive than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 cases. You'll also notice that the bezels are thinner on the Series 7 models. While this might seem trivial, it does lead to some other improvements.

The Apple Watch Series 7 offers both a larger display and a full QWERTY keyboard.

For example, the display borders were reduced to only 1.7mm, and the watch shape was redefined. Not to mention that the display is 70% brighter indoors and can fit 50% more text on the screen than the predecessor. The Apple Watch Series 7 offers both a larger display and a full QWERTY keyboard. Simply tap or slide from letter to letter with the QuickPath feature.

The Apple Watch Series 7 offers some new watch faces, too. The Dynamic Contour face features the watch face numbers along the outside of the screen. The numbers will animate when raising your wrist for easy viewing. While the Modular face isn't entirely new, it now displays more information thanks to the increased screen size. If you opt for the Modular Duo face, you'll have two places for big complications that provide more details.

Another design improvement has to do with durability. The Apple Watch Series 7 features the company's most crack-resistant crystal. It's also the very first Apple Watch in the lineup to receive an IP6X rating, which means it should be dust-tight. So whether you drop your watch in the sand or dirt, you won't have to worry about damage.

One of the most useful upgrades is the fast charging capabilities. The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with a new fast-charging USB-C cable. You can take your watch from zero charge to 80% in only 45 minutes. To put that in perspective, 8 minutes of charging is sufficient for 8 hours of sleep tracking. While this doesn't improve overall battery life, it helps you reach a full charge relatively quickly.

With all of these improvements in mind, it's important to note that the Apple Watch Series 7 has the same sensors as the Series 6. This means there aren't any new health or fitness tracking features. So unless you're particularly fascinated with the design improvements and fast charging feature, there aren't a ton of reasons to upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Apple Watch Series 7: Which should you buy?

Operating systems aside, there's a case to be made for both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Apple Watch Series 7. Both options are packed with useful features, including health and fitness tracking perks and numerous mart perks. If you want longer battery life, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 wins that round. The Apple Watch Series 7, on the other hand, offers faster charging. Unfortunately, you'll still have to charge your watch daily.

Another factor to consider when choosing a wearable is the type of design you prefer. These two watches couldn't be more different in that area. If you prefer a more modern look, you might prefer the Apple Watch and its rectangular design. Not to mention the larger display and thinner bezel, which make it even sleeker. Some users prefer the look of a traditional circular watch. In this case, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the better choice. It goes without saying that it's also the superior option for Android users.

