Samsung today announced new updates for the Galaxy Watch 4, including updated watch faces, a new gesture control feature, and enhanced fall detection capability. The company also partnered with lifestyle brand Kitsuné to introduce new special editions of the smartwatch and the Galaxy Buds 2.
Perhaps, the most notable improvement to one of the best Android smartwatches is the enhanced fall detection capability. Previously, the smartwatch was incapable of detecting all types of falls. It relies on the device's accelerometer to function, so a lack of motion would not cause it to activate. According to Samsung, the smartwatch can now detect falls even when you're not moving, and up to four pre-selected contacts will receive alerts if one occurs.
Samsung has also added new watch faces to the Galaxy Watch 4, including a basic dashboard, weather and health-focused displays, and live wallpapers inspired by the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3. There's also an animated bear to help you keep track of your step count.
The smartwatch has also gained new gesture controls, allowing you to trigger a preset app or feature with a "knock-knock" motion. These updates are now available for the Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 4, with the LTE version set to receive them later.
Through a collaboration with the brand Kitsuné, Samsung has also unveiled designer versions of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2. The collaboration incorporates Maison Kitsuné's signature Fox logo and playful style into the smartwatch straps and watch faces. This style is also present in the Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition's earbuds and charging case.
The limited edition wearables are now available for preorder, with the Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition costing $249.99. The Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition is available in 40mm Bluetooth aluminum for $399.99. Samsung warns that there are limited stocks of these models in certain markets, so you should get them as soon as possible.
