Samsung today announced new updates for the Galaxy Watch 4, including updated watch faces, a new gesture control feature, and enhanced fall detection capability. The company also partnered with lifestyle brand Kitsuné to introduce new special editions of the smartwatch and the Galaxy Buds 2. Perhaps, the most notable improvement to one of the best Android smartwatches is the enhanced fall detection capability. Previously, the smartwatch was incapable of detecting all types of falls. It relies on the device's accelerometer to function, so a lack of motion would not cause it to activate. According to Samsung, the smartwatch can now detect falls even when you're not moving, and up to four pre-selected contacts will receive alerts if one occurs.