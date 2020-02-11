Out of this world Samsung Galaxy S20 The not-so-big Apple Apple iPhone Pro Samsung seems to be taking a page from Apple's marketing playbook, positioning this as the baseline S20 model. Even so, it packs a fantastic screen, big battery, and what it hopes are not just the best Galaxy cameras ever, but the best cameras in the business. From $1,000 at Samsung Pros Stunning 6.2-inch Quad HD+ display

Small Infinity-O hole punch in display

Rear triple camera array

4,000mAh battery

5G built-in Cons Most expensive baseline Galaxy S series ever

Samsung's update record has been spotty

Apple's high-end phone might be its smallest, but it's also the best iPhone ever. Excellent cameras, amazing battery life, and reliable hardware and software support make this a fierce competitor to any Android flagship. Plus, Apple's Face ID technology continues to be the standard for biometric authentication.

Pros Excellent camera array

Apple-only goodies like iMessage and AirDrop

Improved battery over iPhone XS

Stable software with years of updates

Reliable and secure Face ID Cons iOS still not very customizable

Big notch design getting stale

No USB-C port

Not 5G compatible

The iPhone 11 line was a recalibration for Apple — it made the iPhone 11 the "standard" iPhone and formalized the premium tier as the "pro" option. Samsung looks to be following a similar strategy this spring with the launch of the S20 line, where the S20 may be considered the baseline or "standard" Galaxy device. However, just as the iPhone 11 wasn't a basic phone, the Samsung S20 is no entry-level gadget; instead, it matches up quite nicely against the smaller premium iPhone 11 Pro. Just how well does it compare? Let's take a closer look.

Spec showdown

Even though these are two of the cheaper premium flagships from Samsung and Apple, they are by no means inexpensive. A quick look at the specs shows just what $1,000 buys you with these leading smartphone manufacturers.

Apple iPhone Pro Samsung Galaxy S20 Operating System iOS 13.3.1 Android 10

One UI 2.0 Display 5.6-inch

OLED

2436 x 1125

HDR

60Hz 6.2-inch

Dynamic AMOLED

Quad HD+

HDR10+

120Hz Processor Apple A13 Bionic Qualcom Snapdragon 865 RAM 4GB 12GB Storage 64GB

256GB

512GB 128GB Expandable Storage ❌ Up to 1TB 5G ❌ Non Standalone (NSA)

5G Sub-6 Rear Camera 1 12MP wide

f/1.8 aperture 12MP wide

f/1.8 aperture Rear Camera 2 12MP telephoto

f/2.0 aperture

2x zoom 64MP telephoto

f/2.0 aperture Rear Camera 3 12MP ultra-wide

f/2.4 aperture

120° field of view 12MP ultra-wide

f/2.2 aperture Front Camera 12MP selfie camera

f/2.2 aperture 10MP selfie camera

f/2.2 apreture Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Headphone Jack ❌ ❌ Charging Port Lighting USB-C Battery Size 3046mAh 4,000mAh Charging Speed 18W wired charging

Fast Wireless Charging 25W wired charging

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Reverse Charging ❌ Wireless Powershare Security Face ID Ultrasonic, in-display fingerprint scanner

Face recognition Water Resistance IP68 IP68 Dimensions 71.4 x144 x 8.1mm 69.1 x 151.7 x 7.9mm Weight 188g 163g

Apple's advantages

The iPhone 11 Pro came out in September, as iPhones traditionally do, but it's still one of the best smartphones on the market. While the hardware and software design language didn't change that drastically, it dramatically improved over the iPhone XS in the areas it was most lacking in — battery life and camera quality.

The iPhone 11 Pro improved where it mattered most: camera quality and battery life.

Even though the battery size improvement wasn't huge, the iPhone 11 Pro saw significant performance gains with the battery thanks to the improved SOC architecture of the A13 Bionic and software optimizations in iOS 13. In fact, the iPhone 11 Pro purportedly gets up to four additional hours compared to the iPhone XS!

The iPhone XS' cameras received mixed reviews, and most had phones like the Pixel 3 and Huawei's flagship phones outperforming it, particularly in low-light situations. However, with the introduction of a third wide-angle camera and enhancements to their machine learning and image processing, Apple catapulted to the top of the smartphone photography heap (or at least near the top) in just one generation, leaving phones like the S10 and Note 10 series in the dust. The iPhone 11 Pro's night mode is excellent, and its video recording and stabilization still top in this space. Plus, creative professionals are finding all kinds of uses for the camera array, including utilizing multiple cameras for advanced filming situations.

Let's also not forget some of the features that make the Apple ecosystem so hard for iPhone fans to consider leaving, such as AirDrop, iMessage, Memoji, and Slofees (I hate myself for even typing that last word). Plus, Apple regularly updates iOS both with security patches and feature enhancements, often for as long as five years. Samsung is certainly no stranger to "fun" gimmicks itself, but it looks to have addressed at least one of these killer iPhone features with its version of AirDrop called Quick Share. It remains to be seen just how this new feature will compare, but I, for one, look forward to seeing my colleagues put it through its paces.

Galaxy's goodies

By all accounts, the S10 family of smartphones was very well-received. Even after almost a full year of use, we still called the line the Best Android Phone you could buy. Despite the strong showing of the S10 series, there was still plenty of room to grow for Samsung to do with its newest flagships. Thankfully it seems like we've gotten just about everything we'd asked for in the S20, at least at first glance.

Samsung has always been well-known for having the best displays in the business, but with other OEMs like OnePlus, Razer, and Google offering screens with 90Hz and even 120Hz refresh rates, it was time for Samsung to step up. The S20 line does, in fact, sport screens with 120Hz refresh rates at a time when the best from Apple is still stuck on 60Hz.

The best display in the business gets even better with the S20.

Speaking of that gorgeous display, the screen-to-body ratio is over 90%, compared to the iPhone 11 Pro's 83%. That may not look like a sizeable numerical difference, but you can feel a more immersive experience thanks to Samsung's Infinity O display versus the iPhone's notch.

Samsung phones are usually spec beasts, and the S20 is no exception here. It offers an insane 12GB of RAM compared to the iPhone 11 Pro's 4GB, though Apple devices are known for getting the most out of their hardware and software integration. The S20 features 128GB of storage out of the box, which you can expand up to 1TB via a microSD card. Now there's a point for Samsung and Android, as expandable storage is something you'll probably never get with an iPhone.

Last, but certainly not least, we come to chipsets and operating systems. Of course, Apple's A13 Bionic is a monster of an SOC that has embarrassed many an Android flagship on various benchmark tests, but the new series of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865s are poised for power as well. Plus, the 865s has 5G compatibility baked into the chip, which is something we're not sure we'll see even in the iPhone 12 series in 2020. iOS 13 has been riddled with bugs since the betas were first released, but Android 10 has been surprisingly stable. Also, Android Central has given Samsung's One UI 2 good marks and other reviewers for its stability and features.

Brass tacks

What it all boils down to is that these are two impressive smartphones. There likely aren't going to be too many who are seriously tempted to jump from one ecosystem to the other, much less one device to the other. Nevertheless, it is a fascinating exercise to see how these industry-leaders continue to drive the other forward towards making beautiful, functional and even exceptional devices.

If you're an Android die-hard or an Apple devotee who is looking to test the waters over here, then the Galaxy S20 is a great choice. With its vastly improved camera system, expandable storage, and world-class display, you won't be disappointed.

