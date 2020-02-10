Over the past couple of years, night time photography modes have become a big deal on smartphones. Companies such as Apple, Google, Samsung, and Huawei have all introduced dedicated camera modes to help take better photos in extreme low-light conditions, with each one battling it out to be the best.

Now, on the eve of Samsung's big Unpacked event, we're getting a look at some samples comparing Night Mode on the Galaxy S20 versus the Galaxy S10. The photos come to us courtesy of XDA's Max Weinbach, who tweeted out two real-world examples for us to analyze.

After looking at both sets of images, it's pretty clear that the Galaxy S20 will offer a noticeable improvement over the Galaxy S10. In the first set of images, the Galaxy S20 picture on the right reveals that not only will Night Mode images be brighter, but they will also show much more detail. In the Galaxy S10 image displayed on the left, you can barely make out any texture in the grass, looking more like an abstract painting than a photograph. The Galaxy S20, on the other hand, shows a little more texture, although it is still quite blurry.