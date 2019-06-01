If you're like me, you despise big, bulky cases. They're great for people that are rough on their phones, but for those of us that just want some basic protection without turning our devices into meatballs, they're kind of the worst. The Totallee Thin Case is the exact opposite of that. Totallee makes phone cases that are ridiculously thin, so much so that they don't feel like they add any weight or bulk at all to your device. The Galaxy S10's shiny glass back that's just asking to be shattered at a moment's notice, and if you hate cases, the Totallee Thin Case is the one for you.

Seriously thin Totallee Thin Case The ultimate case for people that hate cases. The Totallee Thin Case may not seem like the most practical case out there, and the level of protection isn't quite as high as other cases out there. If your top priority is getting safety against general wear in an ultra-slim profile, it excels. From $20 at Amazon

Pros Incredibly thin and lightweight

Feels great in the hand

Available in matte and glossy finishes

Raised edge protects rear camera Cons Expensive for what it is

More colors would be nice

Totallee Thin Case What I like

Totallee's is one of the thinnest cases out there, coming in at just 0.5mm. In actual usage, that means it goes onto the S10 and essentially becomes part of it because it really is that slim. It's honestly like a skin that wraps around the entire phone, and I absolutely love it. This has quickly become one of my all-time favorite cases. Obviously, a slim design like this means you don't get the same level of protection that you would with a case like the Spigen Tough Armor, but that's not what Totallee is trying to accomplish here. You'll get ample protection against scratches and minor dings, but that's it. The display is left pretty much exposed to any and all potential dangers, but there is a raised edge over the rear camera to keep it safe in the event of a drop. That's likely a big turnoff for some people, but if you're even reading a review for a case like this, chances are that's the sort of thing you're in to.

I have the Totallee Thin Case in Solid Black, a fantastic matte finish that gives the phone a really sleek aesthetic. There's also a Frosted Clear option that retains the matte style while allowing your S10's color to shine through, in addition to Clear (Soft) which favors a glossy material. Totallee Thin Case What I don't like

While I don't have any issues with the case itself, I will admit that the value proposition for the Totallee Thin Case isn't very good. There are heaps of other cases out there that cost half the price of this thing and offer substantially more protection, meaning you're not getting a lot of bang for your buck. I don't want to ding Totallee too hard for that — since the Totallee Thin Case isn't designed to be super rugged — but it's at least worth mentioning. Totallee Thin Case Should you buy it?

Like I've said in my other Totallee reviews, this is kind of a perfect case for the particular group of people. The vast majority of folks out there will likely take one look at its design and price, scoff, and immediately search for something else. However, for those of you that can't stand traditional cases but know you should give your S10 some level of protection, it's hard to do much better than this. 4.5 out of 5 This is the case that's been on my Galaxy S10 ever since I got it in for review, and right now, I have no intentions of taking it off. That should say something considering one drawer of my desk is literally nothing but S10 cases.

