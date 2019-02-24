Latest and greatest Galaxy S10+ For stylus fans Galaxy Note 9 It's tough to argue with buying Samsung's latest high-end model. The Galaxy S10+ has slightly better specs, a nicer screen, new camera capabilities, and fresh features that all make it appealing to Samsung fans. It does everything the Galaxy Note 9 does, plus a little bit more — it's only missing the S Pen. $1000 at Samsung Pros Compact and light with same screen size

New and improved screen

New ultra-wide camera

Faster wireless charging Cons Much more expensive for same core features For as great as the Galaxy S10+ is, a vast majority of its features and capabilities can be found in the Note 9 for about $200 less. Yes its specs are just slightly lower-end, and it doesn't have the ultra-wide camera or the new screen tech, but that may be worth it to save the money. Plus, it's the only choice out there if you want a great stylus for your phone. $810 at Amazon Pros S Pen stylus

Notably cheaper for overall comparable experience Cons Considerably larger and heavier

More things not great about product B

The Galaxy S10+ is the latest top-end model from Samsung, but it shouldn't make us forget that the Note 9 was the hottest thing just a few months prior. Here's what you need to keep in mind when choosing between the two.

What's new in the Galaxy S10+

The Galaxy S10+ doesn't have one notable leg up on the Note 9, but rather a bunch of little upgrades that add up when you see them in aggregate. The display is the same size as the Note 9's, but is miraculously even more bright and vivid. There's a new ultra-wide-angle camera that opens up new shooting possibilities, and it keeps the other two camera from the Note 9 so you don't lose anything in the transition. There's faster wireless charging, nearly on par with a wall plug.

The Galaxy S10+ does everything the Note 9 does, plus a handful of new and interesting features.

But the most notable difference, on top of all of those improvements, is the improved ergonomics of the Galaxy S10+. Though it has the same screen size, it's smaller in every dimension than the Note 9 — narrower, thinner, shorter. It's also 13% lighter than the Note 9, which is immediately noticeable when it's in your hand. Plus, with a new fingerprint sensor integrated into the display, you don't have that somewhat-awkward reach up to the back of the Note 9.

Galaxy S10+ Galaxy Note 9 Operating system Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.4-inch AMOLED

3040x1440 (19:9) 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, 2960x1440 (18.5:9) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Storage 128GB

512GB

1TB 128GB

512GB Expandable microSD microSD RAM 8GB

12GB 6GB

8GB Rear Camera 12MP Dual Pixel, f/1.5-2.4

OIS 12MP Dual Pixel, f/1.5-2.4

OIS Rear Camera 2 12MP 45° FOV, f/2.4

OIS 12MP, f/2.4

OIS Rear Camera 3 16MP 123° FOV, f/2.2

fixed focus n/a Front Camera 10MP Dual Pixel, f/1.9

auto focus 8MP, f/1.7

auto focus Front Camera 2 8MP, f/2.2

auto focus n/a Battery 4100mAh 4000mAh Charging USB-C

Fast charging

Fast Wireless charging 2.0

Wireless PowerShare USB-C

Fast charging

Fast Wireless charging Water resistance IP68 IP68 Security In-screen fingerprint sensor Capacitive fingerprint sensor

Iris scanner Dimensions 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm

175 g 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm

201g

For the super spec nerds and power users out there, yes the Galaxy S10+ offers a new level of internal specs — provided you're willing to pay for it. You can load up the Galaxy S10+ with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, considerably more than the Note 9, but honestly, for all but the most obsessed you'll be just as happy with the base model of 8GB and 128GB, which matches the Note 9's offering.

Where the Galaxy S10+ and the Note 9 are the same

Though there are subtle differences at play, you can think of the Galaxy S10+ as a contemporary of the Note 9 rather than a replacement or an upgrade. The Galaxy S10+ may have improved on the Note 9 in a few key areas, but that shouldn't take away from what the Note 9 offers — and in reality, the differences between the models is slight in many cases.

Can you really tell the difference between these phones in daily use? It's a marginal change.

For example, the processors. Sure the Snapdragon 855 is more powerful, more capable and more efficient than the 845 — but the Note 9 is mighty as it is, and runs the new Android 9 Pie update without issue. The Galaxy S10+ has a slightly larger battery, too, but the real-world implications of such a tiny increase aren't necessarily going to be felt every day — particularly if you have to pay extra for it.

And then you get to the rest of the daily experience, which is basically shared whole cloth. The Galaxy Note 9 has IP68 resistance, an SD card slot, a headphone jack, stereo speakers, wireless charging, fast charging, and the exact same software. These little improvements on the Galaxy S10+ are notable, but not necessarily game changers when it comes to how we typically use our phones.

Which should you buy?

Step one in this comparison is deciding how much money you're willing to spend on a new phone. Now that the Note 9 has been out for a handful of months, it's dropped about $200 from its MSRP; which means it's also $200 cheaper than the new Galaxy S10+. Carriers and retailers are also more willing to discount and add incentives to the Note 9, making it even more appealing.

Stylus fans, or those who want to save, should have no worries about buying a Note 9.

But if money isn't a factor, the decision of which one to buy comes down to just a few points. Do you need the S Pen stylus? If so, the Note 9 is your only option; and the S Pen is a really neat feature to have. If instead you value having a more compact, lighter phone then you'll prefer the Galaxy S10+ — and in turn, you'll get a new ultra-wide rear camera, portrait mode selfies, slightly improved performance in the long run with more RAM and a better processor, and improved ergonomics. (Plus, for a little while, you'll have the hot new phone everyone's lusting after.)

Everything else between these phones is either identical or marginally different. Stick to the decision based on the price, S Pen, size and a few key features, and you'll make the right choice.

Latest and greatest Galaxy S10+ If money is no object, there's no replacement for getting the latest and greatest Galaxy. The Galaxy S10+ builds on the Note 9 with the same core competencies, plus marginal improvements in specs, a new screen, new camera capabilities and a handful of features you'll enjoy. There's nothing groundbreaking here, but a bunch of small improvements make it clearly better than the Note 9. $1000 at Samsung

For stylus fans Galaxy Note 9 The only choice if you need an S Pen, or want to save money while getting the same basic experience. When you're price conscious, but still desire the best Samsung can offer, it's worth looking at the Note 9 for about $200 less than the Galaxy S10+. Not only do you get the exclusive S Pen experience, you get effectively the same day-to-day features and quality as the new phone. $810 at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.