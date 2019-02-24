Latest and greatest
It's tough to argue with buying Samsung's latest high-end model. The Galaxy S10+ has slightly better specs, a nicer screen, new camera capabilities, and fresh features that all make it appealing to Samsung fans. It does everything the Galaxy Note 9 does, plus a little bit more — it's only missing the S Pen.
Pros
- Compact and light with same screen size
- New and improved screen
- New ultra-wide camera
- Faster wireless charging
Cons
- Much more expensive for same core features
For as great as the Galaxy S10+ is, a vast majority of its features and capabilities can be found in the Note 9 for about $200 less. Yes its specs are just slightly lower-end, and it doesn't have the ultra-wide camera or the new screen tech, but that may be worth it to save the money. Plus, it's the only choice out there if you want a great stylus for your phone.
Pros
- S Pen stylus
- Notably cheaper for overall comparable experience
Cons
- Considerably larger and heavier
- More things not great about product B
The Galaxy S10+ is the latest top-end model from Samsung, but it shouldn't make us forget that the Note 9 was the hottest thing just a few months prior. Here's what you need to keep in mind when choosing between the two.
What's new in the Galaxy S10+
The Galaxy S10+ doesn't have one notable leg up on the Note 9, but rather a bunch of little upgrades that add up when you see them in aggregate. The display is the same size as the Note 9's, but is miraculously even more bright and vivid. There's a new ultra-wide-angle camera that opens up new shooting possibilities, and it keeps the other two camera from the Note 9 so you don't lose anything in the transition. There's faster wireless charging, nearly on par with a wall plug.
The Galaxy S10+ does everything the Note 9 does, plus a handful of new and interesting features.
But the most notable difference, on top of all of those improvements, is the improved ergonomics of the Galaxy S10+. Though it has the same screen size, it's smaller in every dimension than the Note 9 — narrower, thinner, shorter. It's also 13% lighter than the Note 9, which is immediately noticeable when it's in your hand. Plus, with a new fingerprint sensor integrated into the display, you don't have that somewhat-awkward reach up to the back of the Note 9.
|Galaxy S10+
|Galaxy Note 9
|Operating system
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.4-inch AMOLED
3040x1440 (19:9)
|6.4-inch Super AMOLED, 2960x1440 (18.5:9)
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Storage
|128GB
512GB
1TB
|128GB
512GB
|Expandable
|microSD
|microSD
|RAM
|8GB
12GB
|6GB
8GB
|Rear Camera
|12MP Dual Pixel, f/1.5-2.4
OIS
|12MP Dual Pixel, f/1.5-2.4
OIS
|Rear Camera 2
|12MP 45° FOV, f/2.4
OIS
|12MP, f/2.4
OIS
|Rear Camera 3
|16MP 123° FOV, f/2.2
fixed focus
|n/a
|Front Camera
|10MP Dual Pixel, f/1.9
auto focus
|8MP, f/1.7
auto focus
|Front Camera 2
|8MP, f/2.2
auto focus
|n/a
|Battery
|4100mAh
|4000mAh
|Charging
|USB-C
Fast charging
Fast Wireless charging 2.0
Wireless PowerShare
|USB-C
Fast charging
Fast Wireless charging
|Water resistance
|IP68
|IP68
|Security
|In-screen fingerprint sensor
|Capacitive fingerprint sensor
Iris scanner
|Dimensions
|157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm
175 g
|161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
201g
For the super spec nerds and power users out there, yes the Galaxy S10+ offers a new level of internal specs — provided you're willing to pay for it. You can load up the Galaxy S10+ with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, considerably more than the Note 9, but honestly, for all but the most obsessed you'll be just as happy with the base model of 8GB and 128GB, which matches the Note 9's offering.
Where the Galaxy S10+ and the Note 9 are the same
Though there are subtle differences at play, you can think of the Galaxy S10+ as a contemporary of the Note 9 rather than a replacement or an upgrade. The Galaxy S10+ may have improved on the Note 9 in a few key areas, but that shouldn't take away from what the Note 9 offers — and in reality, the differences between the models is slight in many cases.
Can you really tell the difference between these phones in daily use? It's a marginal change.
For example, the processors. Sure the Snapdragon 855 is more powerful, more capable and more efficient than the 845 — but the Note 9 is mighty as it is, and runs the new Android 9 Pie update without issue. The Galaxy S10+ has a slightly larger battery, too, but the real-world implications of such a tiny increase aren't necessarily going to be felt every day — particularly if you have to pay extra for it.
And then you get to the rest of the daily experience, which is basically shared whole cloth. The Galaxy Note 9 has IP68 resistance, an SD card slot, a headphone jack, stereo speakers, wireless charging, fast charging, and the exact same software. These little improvements on the Galaxy S10+ are notable, but not necessarily game changers when it comes to how we typically use our phones.
Which should you buy?
Step one in this comparison is deciding how much money you're willing to spend on a new phone. Now that the Note 9 has been out for a handful of months, it's dropped about $200 from its MSRP; which means it's also $200 cheaper than the new Galaxy S10+. Carriers and retailers are also more willing to discount and add incentives to the Note 9, making it even more appealing.
Stylus fans, or those who want to save, should have no worries about buying a Note 9.
But if money isn't a factor, the decision of which one to buy comes down to just a few points. Do you need the S Pen stylus? If so, the Note 9 is your only option; and the S Pen is a really neat feature to have. If instead you value having a more compact, lighter phone then you'll prefer the Galaxy S10+ — and in turn, you'll get a new ultra-wide rear camera, portrait mode selfies, slightly improved performance in the long run with more RAM and a better processor, and improved ergonomics. (Plus, for a little while, you'll have the hot new phone everyone's lusting after.)
Everything else between these phones is either identical or marginally different. Stick to the decision based on the price, S Pen, size and a few key features, and you'll make the right choice.
