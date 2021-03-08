Samsung Galaxy A72 will borrow one of Galaxy S21's best camera features

The Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 were two of the most popular mid-range phones that Samsung launched last year. Samsung is soon expected to unveil the successors to the two phones with high refresh rate displays and a few other significant upgrades. Nearly all the key features and tech specs of the Galaxy A72 have now been leaked, courtesy of YouTuber TechTalkTV.

The promotional material accessed by TechTalkTV reveals the Galaxy A72 4G will have a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display with a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage.

Around the back of the phone will be a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 5MP macro lens. Keeping the lights on will be a large 5,000mAh battery with the same 25W fast charging speeds as the flagship Galaxy S21 series phones. The phone will also feature dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

More interestingly, the latest leak reveals the A72 will be Samsung's first mid-ranger to come with Space Zoom, a digital zoom feature that the company introduced with the Galaxy S20 series last year. Until now, the feature has been exclusive to flagship Galaxy phones.

The Galaxy A72's 30x Space Zoom will allow users to "zoom in closer than ever before." Needless to say, the A72 is shaping up to be an impressive upgrade over the Galaxy A71 and could give the best cheap Android phones a run for their money when it goes on sale worldwide in a few weeks' time.