The Samsung Fit Plus 256GB flash drive is a super tiny USB drive that is currently going for $39.99 at Newegg. This is one of Newegg's Shell Shocker deals, so the price cut is temporary. The flash drive regularly sells for around $50, and you can find it for as much as $63 at some retailers like Best Buy. Newegg's deal is about $1 above the lowest price we've ever seen. When you consider the 128GB version is currently $32, you're getting twice the space for just a few bucks more thanks to today's deal.
Small but Big
Samsung MUF-256AB/AM Fit Plus 256GB USB 3.1 flash drive
Uses USB 3.1 for transfer speeds up to 300 MB/s, which is plenty fast given its size. The 256GB is plenty of space for good chunks of data. Fits on a key ring and goes unnoticed when plugged in. Backwards compatible with USB 3.0 and 2.0.
$39.99
$50.00 $10 off
The Samsung Fit Plus is a flash drive so small physically that it even comes with a little key ring hole so you can keep it with your keys. Good thing data is just like 1s and 0s, right? Because it can fit 256GB worth despite its size. That means having a large chunk of your most important documents or media right on your perosn at all times. The Fit Plus is also water resistant, so you don't have to worry about your data getting damaged when you get caught in the rain.
It uses USB 3.1 for its interface, which means it has data transfer speeds as fast as 300 MB/s. It is backwards compatible with previous generations like USB 3.0 and USB 2.0, but you probably won't get as fast read speeds. Move files from one platform to the next quickly and easily. Use this to backup your files or other media and always have a redunancy on hand. It is hot swappable, which means you shouldn't need any special software or drivers or have to reboot your computer when going between platforms.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Are you going to buy the new Google Pixel Buds?
Google's new Pixel Buds have arrived! Do you plan on picking up the $180 true wireless earbuds for yourself?
Benchmarks mean nothing because companies love to cheat at them
Gaming the system when it comes to benchmarks is nothing new. Seeing the actual chipmaker do it though means things have gone too far.
Google Pixel Buds 2020 review: AirPods for the Android world
For its second set of headphones, Google dropped quirks and just made a great pair of earbuds. The new Pixel Buds are one of the best true wireless headphones available.
Save your Galaxy A11 from potential disaster with one of the best cases
If you want to go with Samsung but don't want to get a flagship like the S20, why not go with a more budget-friendly option like the Galaxy A11? This phone gives you the look of a flagship smartphone at just a portion of the cost. But even though you're saving some dough, you'll want to make sure that your investment is protected, so why not get a new case?