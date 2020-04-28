The Samsung Fit Plus 256GB flash drive is a super tiny USB drive that is currently going for $39.99 at Newegg. This is one of Newegg's Shell Shocker deals, so the price cut is temporary. The flash drive regularly sells for around $50, and you can find it for as much as $63 at some retailers like Best Buy. Newegg's deal is about $1 above the lowest price we've ever seen. When you consider the 128GB version is currently $32, you're getting twice the space for just a few bucks more thanks to today's deal.

Small but Big Samsung MUF-256AB/AM Fit Plus 256GB USB 3.1 flash drive Uses USB 3.1 for transfer speeds up to 300 MB/s, which is plenty fast given its size. The 256GB is plenty of space for good chunks of data. Fits on a key ring and goes unnoticed when plugged in. Backwards compatible with USB 3.0 and 2.0. $39.99 $50.00 $10 off See at Newegg

The Samsung Fit Plus is a flash drive so small physically that it even comes with a little key ring hole so you can keep it with your keys. Good thing data is just like 1s and 0s, right? Because it can fit 256GB worth despite its size. That means having a large chunk of your most important documents or media right on your perosn at all times. The Fit Plus is also water resistant, so you don't have to worry about your data getting damaged when you get caught in the rain.

It uses USB 3.1 for its interface, which means it has data transfer speeds as fast as 300 MB/s. It is backwards compatible with previous generations like USB 3.0 and USB 2.0, but you probably won't get as fast read speeds. Move files from one platform to the next quickly and easily. Use this to backup your files or other media and always have a redunancy on hand. It is hot swappable, which means you shouldn't need any special software or drivers or have to reboot your computer when going between platforms.