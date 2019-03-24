Russell Holly is live from Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2019 along with special guests Carli Velocci and Jennifer Scheurle to talk about the biggest news and their favorite games from the show. They go deep into Google Stadia, Xbox Project xCloud, Oculus Rift S, and Oculus Quest.

Also, Russell punched a guy. By accident. Honest!

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Google Play Music: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Show Notes and Links:

Sponsors:

  • Wix Creation without limits. Visit wix.com/podcast and get 10% Off Your Wix Premium Plan — enter the code WIXPROMO at checkout.
  • KiwiCo Change the way your kid plays, with KiwiCo! Visit KiwiCo.com/acp and get your first crate free!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.