Russell Holly is live from Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2019 along with special guests Carli Velocci and Jennifer Scheurle to talk about the biggest news and their favorite games from the show. They go deep into Google Stadia, Xbox Project xCloud, Oculus Rift S, and Oculus Quest.
Also, Russell punched a guy. By accident. Honest!
Show Notes and Links:
- Carli Velocci 💀 GDC (@velocciraptor) | Twitter
- Jennifer Scheurle (@Gaohmee) | Twitter
- Google launches Stadia to change the way we play, stream, and watch games | Android Central
- Xbox Project xCloud: Everything we learned at GDC 2019 | Windows Central
- Oculus Rift S hands on: A modest but critical update | Windows Central
- Oculus Quest hands-on: A headset for those who didn't know they care about VR | Android Central
