Royole, which launched the world's first foldable phone in late 2018, has now announced the first micro-LED based stretchable display technology (via Android Authority). The company claims the technology is "compatible with industrial manufacturing process," so it may not take very long for the first devices with Royole's stretchable micro-LED displays to hit the market.

Royole demonstrated a 2.7-inch 96 x 60 resolution stretchable panel at the 2021 Display Week Symposium, offering 130% stretchability and up to 40-degree convex bending. The micro-LED stretchable display technology is also said to reach a resolution of up to 120 pixels per inch (PPI) and allow much higher transmittance than current flexible OLED display technologies. The high transmittance of up to 70% makes Royole's solution "highly applicable" for smart car windshields and sunglasses.