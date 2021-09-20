What you need to know
- Roku announced updates to its lineup of streaming devices, as well as an update to Roku OS 10.5
- The All-New Roku Streaming Stick 4K starts at $50, while the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ starts at $70.
- The company also gave the Roku Ultra LT set-top box a spec bump with improvements to the processor, storage, and Wi-Fi range.
Roku has announced several important updates to its product lineup, as well as an improved user experience (UI) with its Roku OS 10.5 rollout. The streaming platform and device manufacturer has unveiled an All-New Roku Streaming Stick 4K and 4K+, spec bumps to its Roku Ultra LT set-top box, and overall platform enhancements to the underlying operating system.
The updated Streaming Stick 4K boots up 30% faster than before and adds Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Wi-Fi speeds up to two times faster than previous models.
The Streaming Stick 4K+ features all of the above but adds the Roku Voice Remote Pro. The Pro version of Roku's voice remote offers a rechargeable battery, lost remote finder, and hands-free Roku Voice support, in addition to push-to-talk support.
The Roku Streaming Stick has been a fan favorite for years, and we've redesigned it in the Roku Streaming Stick 4K to be faster and more powerful than ever." — Marky Ely, vice president of retail product strategy at Roku
The Roku Ultra LT sees some minor but essential spec bumps, including a faster processor, increased storage, and 50% better Wi-Fi range than before. It also now features Dolby Vision, Bluetooth audio streaming, and built-in ethernet support.
Coming to Roku devices over the next few weeks, Roku OS 10.5 gives Live TV content greater prominence in the UI, adds more tips for users on getting the most out of Roku Voice, introduces more surround sound configuration options, as well as updates to the Roku mobile app. It also makes it easier to search, find, and play music and podcasts on the Roku platform.
The Roku OS is purpose-built for streaming TV, and our laser focus enables us to deliver updates that have an impact and make streaming easier for our wide variety of customers" — Ilya Asnis, senior vice president of Roku OS
The best Roku devices are some of the most popular streaming products on the market. So we'd expect these two new sticks to compare favorably against the update Fire TV Stick 4K Max that Amazon recently announced.
The new Roku streaming sticks are available for pre-order starting today, September 20th. The All-New Streaming Stick 4K will cost $50, while the Streaming Stick 4K+ will run you $70. The updated Ultrak LT set-top box is a Walmart exclusive and will be made available available "in the coming weeks" for $80.
Smoother and faster
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Super sticks
The All-New Roku Streaming Stick 4K promises paster performance, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and Roku's dead-simple and beloved UI experience. There is also a "plus" version that comes with the Roku Voice Remote Pro for an additional $20. Both devices are available now for preorder.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
