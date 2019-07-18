What you need to know
- The ROG Phone 2 listing on TENAA has revealed the smartphone will arrive with a massive 5800mAh cell.
- Apart from the battery capacity, ROG Phone 2 listing on TENAA also confirms the presence of a 6.59-inch display.
- ASUS ROG Phone 2 will debut at an event in China on July 23.
Earlier this week, ASUS confirmed that its upcoming flagship gaming smartphone, ROG Phone 2 will feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile processor. Ahead of its formal launch in China next week, the ROG Phone 2 has passed through Chinese certification agency TENAA. The smartphone's listing on the TENAA website reveals the upcoming gaming smartphone will be a solid upgrade over the original ROG Phone.
As per the TENAA listing, ASUS ROG Phone 2 features a large 6.59-inch display, although the resolution of the panel hasn't been confirmed yet. It is expected that the phone will have a 120Hz refresh rate display, just like the Razer Phone 2. Thanks to the bigger display, the ROG Phone 2 is going to be significantly larger than its predecessor in terms of physical footprint.
Along with a larger display panel, the ROG Phone 2 will be a significant upgrade over the ROG Phone when it comes to battery life as well. The TENAA listing reveals the smartphone will have a 5,800mAh cell, much bigger than 4,000mAh battery inside its predecessor. It should also be noted that TENAA lists the minimum capacity of the battery, so the typical capacity of the ROG Phone 2's battery will be slightly higher.
The listing on TENAA also includes images showing the ROG Phone 2, which confirm the smartphone will offer dual front-facing speakers and dual cameras on the back. It will also have an ROG Aura RGB logo at the rear and an under-display fingerprint scanner.
