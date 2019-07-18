Earlier this week, ASUS confirmed that its upcoming flagship gaming smartphone, ROG Phone 2 will feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile processor. Ahead of its formal launch in China next week, the ROG Phone 2 has passed through Chinese certification agency TENAA. The smartphone's listing on the TENAA website reveals the upcoming gaming smartphone will be a solid upgrade over the original ROG Phone.

As per the TENAA listing, ASUS ROG Phone 2 features a large 6.59-inch display, although the resolution of the panel hasn't been confirmed yet. It is expected that the phone will have a 120Hz refresh rate display, just like the Razer Phone 2. Thanks to the bigger display, the ROG Phone 2 is going to be significantly larger than its predecessor in terms of physical footprint.