What you need to know
- Rocket League is a game based around playing soccer with cars.
- Rocket League was developed by Psyonix, which was recently acquired by Epic Games.
- Epic Games and Psyonix are removing the loot crate system from Rocket League, with a direct-purchase system replacing it.
- You can get Rocket League: Ultimate Edition for $25 on Amazon.
Psynonix, the developers of the popular Rocket League, announced today that the game's microtransaction systems will be changing radically. Right now, Rocket League uses what is essentially a loot box system, where players get random rewards. In their statement, Psyonix said that it will be removing this crate system from the game later in the year and that it will be replaced with a system that explicitly allows players to purchase the items that they want.
Psyonix was acquired by Epic Games earlier this year and Psyonix explicitly compared the new incoming system to the one implemented in Fortnite: Save the World (the co-op, fort-building campaign that Fortnite actually started as). Rocket Pass Premium, DLC Cars, and Esports Shop items will all continue to be offered and players won't be losing anything they currently have.
The exact timetable for how this will all roll out will be released later in the year, and we'll be sure to provide an update on this timetable (as well as the specifics of the system) when that information is made available.
Soccer Cars
Rocket League: Ultimate Edition
Bumper to ball
Rocket League allows players to embrace their inner "what-if" and play soccer with cars, encouraging players to pull off crazy trick shots with reverse flips off the dome ceiling and other crazy stunts.
PlayStation accessories you'll love
Every one of these quality accessories is guaranteed to enhance your PlayStation experience.
EasySMX VIP002S RGB Gaming Headset ($36 at Amazon)
Good headsets tend to get expensive, but the EasySMX VIP002S headset gives you the best of both worlds: affordability and quality.
HyperX ChargePlay Duo ($20 at Amazon)
Charge up your controllers without taking up that precious USB space on your console. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo can charge two at once in two hours through an AC adapter.
PDP Bluetooth Media Remote ($20 at Amazon)
PlayStation is good for much more than gaming. When you want to browse the web or navigate your favorite apps, a DualShock 4 controller just doesn't cut it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.