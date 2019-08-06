Psynonix, the developers of the popular Rocket League, announced today that the game's microtransaction systems will be changing radically. Right now, Rocket League uses what is essentially a loot box system, where players get random rewards. In their statement, Psyonix said that it will be removing this crate system from the game later in the year and that it will be replaced with a system that explicitly allows players to purchase the items that they want.

Psyonix was acquired by Epic Games earlier this year and Psyonix explicitly compared the new incoming system to the one implemented in Fortnite: Save the World (the co-op, fort-building campaign that Fortnite actually started as). Rocket Pass Premium, DLC Cars, and Esports Shop items will all continue to be offered and players won't be losing anything they currently have.

The exact timetable for how this will all roll out will be released later in the year, and we'll be sure to provide an update on this timetable (as well as the specifics of the system) when that information is made available.