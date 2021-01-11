Today at CES, Roborock robot vacuums unveiled its latest model: the Roborock S7. In addition to vacuuming, this unit features one of the fastest sonic mops on the market with a number of scrub settings between 1,650 to 3,000 times per minute and an increased mopping pad pressure of 600 grams compared to older models like the Roborosk S5 Max and the Roborock S6 MaxV which only reach 300 grams. That means the Roborock S7's sonic mop allows the device to better scrub out dried food and other gunk from hard floors.

Additionally, the vacuum can detect carpet, automatically lifts the mop out of the way when approaching it, and even marks carpeted areas within the app floorplan map. You can tell where the S7 has been since it marks mopped areas with a thicker line on the app map. This makes it so that the unit can vacuum and mop at the same time within one cleaning session, which is great news considering many robot vacuums on the market can only be in mop or in vacuum mode at any given time.

The Roborock S7 is powered with a 5200mAh battery, supplying it with enough juice to run for up to three hours before needing a recharge. It employs a rubber brush rather than a bristled one which prevents hair from wrapping around it as easily. It also offers 2500Pa of suction allowing it to pull dust, fur, and other debris from carpets. To make things even more convenient, this model is also compatible with Roborock's upcoming Auto Empty Station, which will allow the unit to empty its own dustbin.