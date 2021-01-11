What you need to know
- Roborock S7 robot vacuum features a sonic mop with various scrub settings.
- The mop automatically lifts when it detects carpet so it can vacuum effectively.
- This unit's 5200mAh battery allows it to run for up to three hours before needing a recharge.
- It releases on March 24th with an MSRP of $649.
Today at CES, Roborock robot vacuums unveiled its latest model: the Roborock S7. In addition to vacuuming, this unit features one of the fastest sonic mops on the market with a number of scrub settings between 1,650 to 3,000 times per minute and an increased mopping pad pressure of 600 grams compared to older models like the Roborosk S5 Max and the Roborock S6 MaxV which only reach 300 grams. That means the Roborock S7's sonic mop allows the device to better scrub out dried food and other gunk from hard floors.
Additionally, the vacuum can detect carpet, automatically lifts the mop out of the way when approaching it, and even marks carpeted areas within the app floorplan map. You can tell where the S7 has been since it marks mopped areas with a thicker line on the app map. This makes it so that the unit can vacuum and mop at the same time within one cleaning session, which is great news considering many robot vacuums on the market can only be in mop or in vacuum mode at any given time.
The Roborock S7 is powered with a 5200mAh battery, supplying it with enough juice to run for up to three hours before needing a recharge. It employs a rubber brush rather than a bristled one which prevents hair from wrapping around it as easily. It also offers 2500Pa of suction allowing it to pull dust, fur, and other debris from carpets. To make things even more convenient, this model is also compatible with Roborock's upcoming Auto Empty Station, which will allow the unit to empty its own dustbin.
Like with all Roborock vacuums, this unit cleans by first outlining a room and then sweeping back and forth in an orderly manner until every reachable area has been covered. Use the Roborock app to set up scheduled cleanings and manage settings. Plus, it can also be controlled using voice assistants like Alexa, Google Home, HomeKit, and Siri-enabled devices. The vacuum's casing comes in either black or white, so you can choose the look you like best.
Consumers won't have to wait long to get their hands on this unit since it's expected to release on March 24, 2021 with an MSRP of $649. Though, keep in mind that release dates for many items are subject to change due to the pandemic.
Interested in getting a Roborock robot vacuum but don't want to wait? We highly suggest checking out the Roborock S5 Max as it's a reliable unit that does an excellent job cleaning everything from fine dust to pet fur.
Amazing cleaner
Roborock S5 Max
Great suction and battery life
Using the Roborock app, you can set up no-go zones or specifically tell the S5 Max to clean a specific room. It does an excellent job of picking up pet fur and always leaves perfect vacuum lines.
