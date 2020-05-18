Roborock has just introduced its latest vacuum, but this time around it's not a robotic vacuum that's meant to target just your floors. The new Roborock H6 is a powerful, cordless stick vacuum that can clean just about anywhere, and the company is offering an early-bird discount that sees the price drop from its $449 retail to just $399.

The new Roborock H6 is a fully-equipped vacuum with all the different accessories you need to give your house a deep clean both high and low. It has a long wand that lets you easily use it on floors like a traditional vacuum or reach up to the ceiling, while a flexible hose simplifies cleaning the tops of shelves and cupboards.

Thanks to its motorized brush heads, the Roborock H6 is also ready to dig deep into carpets and furniture, especially with the mini-brush. The vacuum's motor is capable of 150AW of suction power, so it can pull up messes with ease and even tug mites loose from furniture.