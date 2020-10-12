Ring's new Mailbox Sensor, which was quietly announced last month, is now available to pre-order in the U.S. The battery-powered motion sensor can send you a real-time notification each time someone opens your mailbox.

Installing the Ring Mailbox Sensor is a fairly simple process. You can use the adhesive that comes in the box or drill bits to mount the sensor into your mailbox. It can also be installed in any other metal enclosure in your home to track motion.

However, you will need a Ring Bridge to access all the smart functionalities that the Mailbox Sensor has to offer. These include the ability to connect with other compatible Ring smart home devices, schedules, and customizable settings. If you have a Ring camera or doorbell installed in your home, the Mailbox sensor can activate them to start recording as soon as it detects motion or your mailbox is opened. You can even hear notifications from the Mailbox sensor on select Alexa-enabled devices.

Priced at $30 in the U.S., the new Ring Mailbox sensor comes in Black and White color options. If you buy one with a Ring Bridge, however, you'll have to shell out $50 instead. The device is expected to begin shipping on November 12.