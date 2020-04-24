Hello, again Nest Hello Third time charm Ring Video Doorbell 3 Even though this device is nearly two years old at this point, we still think it's one of the best all-around video doorbells. Not only does it integrate seamlessly with Google Assistant, but it also has a ton of cool features like person identification and package delivery alerts. $200 at Best Buy Pros Better HDR video camera

Person recognition

Official IPX4 weather resistance

Pre-recorded responses

Package delivery alerts Cons Doesn't work with Amazon Alexa

Nest's subscription service is more expensive The Ring Video Doorbell 3 has a series of valuable, incremental improvements over the second generation, such as the addition of customizable audio and video privacy zones and better Wi-Fi capabilities. Despite its flexibility, it still lacks some of the premium features found on other Ring devices as well as the Nest Hello. $200 at Amazon Pros Works on both 2.4GHz and 5Ghz Wi-Fi bands

Advanced Motion Detection

Audio and video privacy zones

Wired and battery power options

Customizable faceplates Cons Doesn't work with Google Assistant

No pre-roll video or other advanced features

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is the new kid on the block in this showdown, and usually, that confers a strong advantage. However, the Nest Hello still has some tricks up its sleeve, including a recent price drop that puts it directly on par with the Ring. Let's take a look at the specs and see who we think wins out here.

Old(er) vs. new

As you can see from the specs below, these two devices are fairly comparable in a lot of areas. They both have HD quality cameras (though the Nest Hello's is slightly better), have 160-degree wide-angle field of views, and offer live look-ins on video. They also both offer water/weather-resistance (though only the Nest Hello has official certification), and they both offer subscription plans for video storage and access (though the Ring plan is the better deal).

If they have so much in common, where does each excel?

Nest Hello Ring Video Doorbell 3 Camera 1600 x 1200 1080p Field of View 160-degrees 160-degrees Wi-Fi 802.11ac

2.4 and 5GHz 802.11n

2.4 and 5GHz Live View Yes Yes Continuous Recording Yes No Face Recognition Yes No Customizable Zones Yes Yes Power Source Hardwired Battery or Hardwired Pre-recorded Responses Yes No Delivery Alerts Yes No Weather Resistance Yes

IPX4 rating Yes

No official IP rating Custom Designs Black & White Satin Nickel

Venetian Bronze

15 customizable faceplate colors available Subscriptions Start at $5/mo Start at $3/mo

The best of both worlds

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 added some nice enhancements to the extremely popular Ring Video Doorbell 2. The newer version gained advanced motion detection, video and audio privacy zones, and better Wi-Fi connectivity. In fact, its Wi-Fi is of a newer standard than the Nest Hello (not surprising considering the former device is two years older).

Another advantage that Ring has over Nest is variety. If the Ring Video Doorbell 3 isn't for you, the company offers five other current models, not to mention the fact that you can still get the Ring Video Doorbell 2 many places at a reduced cost. And if variety is your thing, you can pick up a Ring Video Doorbell 3 in two unique colors, and you can further customize it with up to 15 first-party faceplates.

As nice as those additions to the Ring Video Doorbell 3 are, in my mind they still don't top the unique features the Nest Hello brings. The personal face detection and announcements seem so futuristic they almost freak me out, and the ability pre-record responses for visitors makes this lazy boy a happy boy.

I think that getting notifications from the Nest Hello when packages are delivered is a game-changer (especially in this era of contactless delivery), and I love the peace of mind that comes with official water-resistance certification.

So which should you get?

The easy, cop-out answer still carries a lot of weight here. If you are all-in the Echo and Alexa ecosystem, then it probably doesn't make much sense to disrupt your integrations and workflow to get the Nest Hello. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is a great device, and if you live in that world you'll be very happy with it.

However, if you live more in the Google-verse, or if you're platform agnostic, then it's hard not to recommend the Nest Hello. The two devices go toe-to-toe with each other on lots of features, but for me, it's all of the extras like an official IPX4 weather-resistance rating, continuous recording, person detection, and delivery alerts that tip the scales in favor of Nest. Plus, the price of the Nest Hello has dropped to right around $200, putting it on even footing with the Ring Video Doorbell 3.

So there you have it. If you're ensconced in the Amazon ecosystem, it's perfectly fine to stay there. However, if you're a Google Assistant fan or have never really invested in smart home technology, then it's best to go with the Nest.

Nest is still the best Nest Hello Nest's first foray into video doorbells is still a smashing success The Nest Hello is simply the best video doorbell around, thanks to its HDR camera and extremely useful facial recognition features. If you have a Google Home around the house, it'll even announce who's at the door. $200 at Best Buy

$200 at Best Buy

Nice upgrade over Gen 2 Ring Video Doorbell 3 A worthy upgrade for Ring users Ring Video Doorbell 3 brings a few key improvements to the table, like better motion detection and privacy features, as well as the ability to handle faster, modern Wi-Fi networks. $200 at Amazon

$200 at Best Buy