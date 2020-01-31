Hip to be square August Doorbell Cam Pro 2 Versatile viewer Ring Video Doorbell 2 August is well-known for its excellent smart locks, and it has carried that expertise over to its video doorbells. The Doorbell Cam Pro 2 packs pro features like a full HD camera, a built-in floodlight, and color night recording. It also plays well with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. From $174 at Amazon Pros Color nighttime recording

Built-in floodlight

Free video storage for 24 hours

Works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa Cons No stand-alone battery-powered option

Odd shape may present installation challenges

Subscription plan required for additional storage The Video Doorbell 2 is one of the Ring's most popular products. Its integration with Amazon's devices and services is top-notch, and its hardware and apps are great as well. However, the company is having trust issues with its customer base that a good product may not be able to withstand. $200 at Amazon Pros Integrates with Alexa and Amazon devices

Available wired or battery-powered

Can easily change faceplates

Infrared camera for improved night vision Cons Doesn't work with Google Assistant

Subscription plan required to access recordings

Recent privacy scandals have rocked the company

These two smart video doorbells don't look a lot alike, do they? The Ring Video Doorbell 2 has the more traditional long and tall construction (that it arguably pioneered) while the August Doorbell Cam Pro 2 has a squared-off shape that is unique among other products in this category. But looks aside, which one is a better device?

Spec showdown

To my eyes, the August Doorbell Cam Pro 2 looks more advanced and futuristic than the Ring Video Doorbell 2 but looks alone don't necessarily translate into performance or value. Let's see how these two smart doorbells compare on the spec chart.

August Doorbell Cam Pro 2 Ring Video Doorbell 2 Dimensions 0.9" x 2.9" x 2.9" 5.0" x 2.5" x 1.0" Power Source Hardwired with battery backup Battery or Hardwired Video Resolution 720p 1080p Night Vision Yes Yes Field of View 160-degrees 160-degrees On-Demand Video Yes Yes Two-Way Talk Yes Yes Motion Alerts Yes Yes Local Storage No No Chime Included No No Interchangeable Faceplates No Yes Weather Resistance No official rating No official rating Smart Assistant Compatible Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant Amazon Alexa Free Cloud Storage Up to 24 hours No Subscription Options Premium Plan: 1 days for $3/month

Premium Plus Plan: 30 days for $5/month Basic Plan: 60 days for one device for $3/month

Plus Plan: 60 days for multiple devices for $10/month

August all year

While the August Doorbell Cam Pro 2 does have a lower video resolution than the Ring Video Doorbell 2 (720p vs. 1080p), it makes up for it with its built-in floodlight and ability to capture night video in full color. Neither doorbell offers local, on-device storage options, but at least you can access the past 24 hours of recordings for free through August's basic subscription plan.

It is worth noting that August does offer Premium and Premium Plus subscription plans from $3 and $4 per month, respectively, for those who need more storage. These plans come in a little cheaper than Ring's plans, but they don't offer as much recording time as the Ring plans do.

The Doorbell Cam Pro 2 pairs nicely with August's other smart home products like their popular Smart Lock Pro, and it also works well with either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. If you prefer to use Google/Nest devices, or if you want the flexibility to change smart assistants, then this is the doorbell for you.

I've repeatedly said how much I like the look of the Doorbell Cam Pro 2, but its distinctive styling can pose problems for some. Due to its square shape, this device might not easily fit where you would typically place a doorbell and might require some retrofitting to install properly. It is also hardwired, so if you're not handy, you might need to enlist some help getting that set up too.

A nice Ring to it

Ring has received a lot of bad press over the past several months thanks to a series of data and privacy scandals, which have, unfortunately, done some damage to the reputation of a company that has been known to produce some truly fantastic home security products.

From a hardware perspective, the Video Doorbell 2 features a full 1080p camera with infrared ability to help you better see in poor lighting conditions. It's also available in a fully battery-powered or wired configuration, and you can purchase accessories to switch from one power source to the other for real flexibility.

The Ring Protect subscription plans are some of the most affordable we've seen, and offer some of the more extended storage options that we've come across as well. This helps take some of the sting out of needing to subscribe to Ring's service to access your recordings.

Since Ring is an Amazon-owned company, it's no surprise that its products work well with Alexa-enabled devices like Echo smart speakers. Still, because of increasing competition and compartmentalization between Amazon and Google, official Assistant support has been dropped. If that's a sticking point for you, you'll want to skip this device.

Finally, we can't mention Ring without bringing up the company's recent privacy scandals. If these stories have you paranoid, we get it. Home security is a very personal issue, so if you are concerned with Ring's ability to protect your home, you'll naturally want to look at other options.

Which button to press

Both August and Ring make quality smart home security devices at comparable prices, but your decision will most likely boil down to two key questions. First, do you need your smart doorbell to be compatible with Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa? If so, go with August. Second, are you concerned about Ring's spate of privacy scandals? If so, go with August. It's unfortunate that Ring is in the news so much right now for all the wrong reasons, so if that concerns you, then know that there are great alternatives out there.

