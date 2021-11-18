Somehow, even the best Quest 2 games seem to lack the ability to pilot a mech. Thankfully, Resolution Games' latest title aims to fill that gap in a rather unique way. One part Mech Warrior, one part Rocket League, Ultimechs looks to be a challenging twist on the usual sportsball concept as players shoot their rocket fist at a giant metal ball in hopes of launching it into the opponents' goal.

Aside from piloting a mech, players will find themselves controlling the trajectory of the rocket fist after it has been fired, lending a unique perspective to the point where an appendage comes into contact with a ball in the world of sports. No doubt, this one is going to be a pretty trippy experience in VR.