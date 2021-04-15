What you need to know
- Resident Evil Village is getting two new demos on PS5 and PS4.
- These demos will take place on April 24 and May 1.
- The first demo will only be available during an 8-hour window, and can only be played for 30 minutes.
- The second demo is available on all platforms and allows people to play for up to an hour at either the village or the castle.
During the latest Resident Evil Village showcase, Capcom announced that two demos are to follow on PS5 and PS4. In addition to this reveal, a new story trailer gave us a gruesome look at the threats we'll be encountering very soon. And what was that about Chris Redfield?...
The first demo, exclusively available on PlayStation, is set to begin on April 24 at 5pm PT, and will only be available during an 8-hour window to celebrate the eighth mainline game. The second demo, available on all platforms, will take place on May 1. This demo can be played for up to 60 minutes, split between the village and the castle itself. You'll get to choose where you play, so choose wisely.
Also announced during the showcase, Resident Evil Village is set to bring back the fan-favorite Mercenaries mode. Like previous iterations, it will retain the fast-paced, arcade-style action. This time around, however, players can receive special abilities to mod their playstyles.
Resident Evil Village is set to release on May 7, 2021, and is aiming to be one of the best games for PS5. The multiplayer game that comes included with it, Resident Evil Re:Verse... probably won't be one of the best games, judging by what people have said about its demo.
