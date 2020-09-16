Resident Evil Village ScreenshotSource: Capcom (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • Resident Evil Village is the next main entry in the Resident Evil franchise.
  • Capcom debuted a new teaser trailer during the PS5 games showcase.
  • It is set to release in 2021.

Resident Evil Village received a new trailer during the PS5 games showcase. Fan favorite Chris Redfield will be one of the main characters in the game judging by its trailers.

Judging from its reveal and this new gameplay trailer, it's going for an atmosphere similar to its predecessor, Resident Evil 7. Fans have criticized the series in the past for forgetting its survival horror roots, but with Resident Evil 7, the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, and soon, Village, it looks to be making a triumphant return.

Capcom plans to launch Resident Evil Village for PS5 sometime in 2021.

