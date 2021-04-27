Resident Evil Village is so close that players can now hear the sounds of Lady Dimitrescu stalking them. Resident Evil Re:Verse, on the other hand, has now been delayed until Summer 2021 and is no longer launching alongside the single-player Resident Evil Village. The news comes in the form of vague emails to Resident Evil ambassadors and an update to the official Resident Evil Re:Verse website.

Resident Evil Re:Verse was supposed to launch alongside Resident Evil Village as a standalone multiplayer component (and is actually included for free for anyone who purchases Village). However, it appears that this is no longer the case, as Re:Verse is the latest game to be hit by a delay. The title no longer has a definitive release date, and will instead release at some point this summer.

In Resident Evil Re:Verse, 4-6 players participate in a deathmatch-style multiplayer game. Players will start off as famous characters from the long-running Resident Evil franchise, but upon their death will be revived as deadly bioweapon characters and tasked with destroying their previous teammates.

It's unfortunate that Re:Verse has now been delayed, but players can still gear up to leap into Resident Evil Village. If you're still on the fence, you can even participate in the upcoming Resident Evil Village demo. Resident Evil Village wants to set the bar for horror games, and has a chance of joining the list of best PS5 games if it does.