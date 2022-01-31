What you need to know
- A new update for Resident Evil 4 VR adds more movement options, size adjustments, and fixes a few bugs.
- Some of the options include choosing which analog stick can be used for movement and adjusting height in "Standing" mode.
- The Mercenaries mini-game will be coming in a free update later this year.
Resident Evil 4 VR received a new update that does not include any new content, but adds more options when it comes to movement and adjusting the size of your body to fine-tune controls. It also contains some quality of life and bug fixes.
The v1.1 update for Resident Evil 4 VR adds controller-directional movement, or hand steering, to the "Steering" options for better control. Meanwhile, left-handed players will be glad they can set which analog stick can be used for movement, which is an option that is separate from the "Dominant Hand" setting.
Players can now adjust their height if they are playing standing up in addition to waist and chest holster positions so it easier to grab grenades from their inventory slots. They are also options to disable auto-ejecting magazines while grabbing ammo from the belt pouch, disable the pin being automatically pulled when throwing grenades, and choose the color of the weapon's laser sight.
The update also adds a warning when saving the game when the Quest 2 is low on storage, and fixes a bug that could erase the save file if there was not enough space remaining. Other bug fixes include a rare issue where players could have infinite ammunition and consumables, and crashes related to the Shooting Range and "the player being knocked back by an external force."
Resident Evil 4 VR was one of the best Quest 2 games in 2021, and developer Armature Studio will continue to support it with The Mercenaries mode coming in a free update later this year. The mode was an unlockable mini-game in the original Resident Evil 4 with the player fighting off waves of enemies to score points within the time limit.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The S22 Ultra could launch with less RAM than the S21, but it's okay
Many rumors indicate that the S22 could launch with less RAM than the S21, but experts say there's a reason Samsung would potentially do this, and here's why.
Leaving Spotify? Here's the unbeatable reason to try YouTube Music next
We vote with our wallets, and while leaving a music subscription can be difficult, it's often very, very worth it. YouTube Music might not be your first thought for a replacement, but it has one of the best features in the world — if you buy it the right way.
Review: The Jabra Elite 7 Active are a great fit for the workout crowd
Jabra may have cut the Elite 7 Active from the same mold as the Elite 7 Pro. While these earbuds don't have every single feature their brethren do, they still carve out a niche that might appeal to people looking for those specific differences.
These Oculus Quest 2 workout accessories will keep it clean and you healthy
More and more Quest 2 owners are using their headsets as an alternative to the gym. If you want to join them, make sure you have the tools you need to keep your Quest 2 clean between workouts. It'll make those intense Beat Saber or Supernatural workouts that much more effective!