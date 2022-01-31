Resident Evil 4 VR received a new update that does not include any new content, but adds more options when it comes to movement and adjusting the size of your body to fine-tune controls. It also contains some quality of life and bug fixes.

The v1.1 update for Resident Evil 4 VR adds controller-directional movement, or hand steering, to the "Steering" options for better control. Meanwhile, left-handed players will be glad they can set which analog stick can be used for movement, which is an option that is separate from the "Dominant Hand" setting.

Players can now adjust their height if they are playing standing up in addition to waist and chest holster positions so it easier to grab grenades from their inventory slots. They are also options to disable auto-ejecting magazines while grabbing ammo from the belt pouch, disable the pin being automatically pulled when throwing grenades, and choose the color of the weapon's laser sight.

The update also adds a warning when saving the game when the Quest 2 is low on storage, and fixes a bug that could erase the save file if there was not enough space remaining. Other bug fixes include a rare issue where players could have infinite ammunition and consumables, and crashes related to the Shooting Range and "the player being knocked back by an external force."

Resident Evil 4 VR was one of the best Quest 2 games in 2021, and developer Armature Studio will continue to support it with The Mercenaries mode coming in a free update later this year. The mode was an unlockable mini-game in the original Resident Evil 4 with the player fighting off waves of enemies to score points within the time limit.