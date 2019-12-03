Speculation has run rampant about the possibility of a Resident Evil 3 remake, especially after the release of the incredibly ambitious Resident Evil 2 remake that released earlier in 2019. It appears players might be getting their hands on a new version of Resident Evil 3 soon, as the official logos for the game have leaked thanks to Gamestat , which tracks new additions to PlayStation Network. It accomplishes this by pulling information from the PlayStation Network API. You can take a look at the images below:

The artwork clearly shows Jill Valentine's updated look, as well as the ruthless, dreaded Nemesis. While there's no hint of when this game could release, we'll probably learn more at an upcoming event like the Game Awards, which are being held on December 12. Whenever it is officially revealed, we'll be sure to cover the news and keep you informed.

In the meanwhile, if you haven't tried out the Resident Evil 2 remake, I highly recommend checking out our review, written by Senior Editor Jez Corden. Jez wrote in his review that "I had high expectations for Resident Evil 2, and Capcom delivered. This is the best horror game on Xbox One today, and one of its best single-player experiences in general."