What you need to know
- A feature in PlayStation Magazine UK has revealed more details on the Resident Evil 3 remake.
- We now know more about Nemesis, as well as the fact that Mercenaries mode is not returning.
- Resident Evil 3 remake is currently set to release on April 3.
- You can preorder the PlayStation 4 version of the game for $60 on Amazon.
Resident Evil 3 is just a few months away. While there's still a lot we don't know about this ambitious remake, new details have been revealed thanks to a feature in PlayStation Magazine UK, including information on the hulking foe, Nemesis.
Nemesis is using an advanced version of the AI that Tyrant (or Mr X.) used in last year's Resident Evil 2. The team at Capcom wants Nemesis to be scarier than ever and scarier than the Tyrant and one of the ways that's being accomplished is through the sound design. Like the AI, the sound design is similar to what was used in Resident Evil 2 but it has also been tweaked and improved.
Nemesis has even more of a presence that can be felt due to photogrammetry. Capcom actually built Nemesis then scanned him into the game. While this is a reimagining of Resident Evil 3, there will be plenty of familiar locations and foes, including the shops, streets, hospital and mutant worms that veteran players remember.
In the original game, Mercenaries mode was a minigame that let players go through sections of the city as different characters, with a time limit pressing down as you try to earn as many points as possible. We now have confirmation that Mercenaries mode is not coming back in the remake. Resident Evil 3 does however include Resident Evil: Resistance, a game pitting four players against one mastermind.
There aren't many details but it also appears that Carlos will have a playable section of the game. Capcom also confirms that there won't be multiple choices throughout the game leading to multiple endings. Resident Evil 3 remake is currently scheduled to be released on April 3.
Resident Evil 3 remake: Release Date, trailer and news — Everything you need to know
It's back!
Resident Evil 3
A glorious remake
Resident Evil 3 is back and more gorgeous than ever. The package not only includes the remake of the original game, but the multiplayer game Project Resistance, as well.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Uploaded library support could soon be on the way to YouTube Music
It's been way too long since we've heard of the long-awaited user-uploaded content feature from Google Play Music being added to YouTube Music, but it seems that this may be nearing reality.
DuckDuckGo destroys Bing in Google's Android search auction in the EU
Google has revealed the search engines it'll be surfacing as part of its search ballot in the EU. Close competitor Bing was a big loser here, appearing in only one market, while the niche DuckDuckGo will appear in all 31 markets affected by the decision.
What do you think about the OnePlus Concept One?
OnePlus took advantage of CES 2020 to unveil its first-ever concept phone — the OnePlus Concept One. What do you think about the company's latest, ambitious handset?
Game sans controller with these PS4 keyboards
Are you in the market for a keyboard to control your PlayStation 4? Check these out!