Resident Evil 3 is just a few months away. While there's still a lot we don't know about this ambitious remake, new details have been revealed thanks to a feature in PlayStation Magazine UK, including information on the hulking foe, Nemesis.

Nemesis is using an advanced version of the AI that Tyrant (or Mr X.) used in last year's Resident Evil 2. The team at Capcom wants Nemesis to be scarier than ever and scarier than the Tyrant and one of the ways that's being accomplished is through the sound design. Like the AI, the sound design is similar to what was used in Resident Evil 2 but it has also been tweaked and improved.

Nemesis has even more of a presence that can be felt due to photogrammetry. Capcom actually built Nemesis then scanned him into the game. While this is a reimagining of Resident Evil 3, there will be plenty of familiar locations and foes, including the shops, streets, hospital and mutant worms that veteran players remember.

In the original game, Mercenaries mode was a minigame that let players go through sections of the city as different characters, with a time limit pressing down as you try to earn as many points as possible. We now have confirmation that Mercenaries mode is not coming back in the remake. Resident Evil 3 does however include Resident Evil: Resistance, a game pitting four players against one mastermind.

There aren't many details but it also appears that Carlos will have a playable section of the game. Capcom also confirms that there won't be multiple choices throughout the game leading to multiple endings. Resident Evil 3 remake is currently scheduled to be released on April 3.

