Today would have been the Google I/O 2020 keynote. I know this because, despite being deleted from Android Central's shared calendar weeks ago, a phantom notification appeared on my laptop last night reminding me of that fact.

Google's done a good job erasing this year's Google I/O from the internet. If you go to the dedicated website for the event, it succinctly sums up why it and basically every other live event scheduled since mid-March has been cancelled:

Out of concern for the health and safety of our developers, employees, and local communities — and in line with recent "shelter in place" orders by the local Bay Area counties — we sadly will not be holding I/O in any capacity this year. Right now, the most important thing all of us can do is focus our attention on helping people with the new challenges we all face. Please know that we remain committed to finding other ways to share platform updates with you through our developer blogs and community forums. Take care of yourselves. We'll continue to do everything we can to help our communities stay safe, informed, and connected.

I don't begrudge Google its decision at all. Obviously we can't convene an event where thousands of people are crammed together waiting in lines for food boxes and shared snacks, for coffee dispensed into small cups, and for office hours with Google's developer advocate teams. We can't be sitting next to one another in tents, listening to presentations from Google engineers on raised stages as they work over new code and updated APIs.

I love Google I/O. I loved it when it was crammed into the cavernous halls of the Moscone Center and I loved it over the four years it was expanded to the Shoreline Amphitheater, an enormous sun-soaked Mountain View vista most commonly used for concerts. There's something truly gratifying about being in the same place as many of the developers, executives and media that make Google's software ecosystem so vibrant.