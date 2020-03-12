The Redmi Note 9 Pro series is here, and Xiaomi is going back to the basics. The phones feature a massive 5020mAh battery and interesting camera and hardware upgrades. The battery is obviously the main talking point here, and it's clear that Xiaomi is positioning the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max as devices that can easily last two days on a full charge.
The phones also come with NavIC, giving it the ability to connect to India's navigational satellites. The camera is now a 48MP Samsung GM2 module and a 64Mp shooter on the Pro Max, and there's a 5MP macro lens as well this time around. Mainstays like the 3.5mm jack are back, and you also get 18W fast charging/33W on the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Here's a look at the hardware on offer:
|Category
|Redmi Note 9 Pro
|Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
|Operating system
|Android 10
MIUI 11
|Android 10
MIUI 11
|Display
|6.67-inch 60Hz IPS LCD
2400x1080 (20:9)
Gorilla Glass 5
|6.67-inch 60Hz IPS LCD
2400x1080 (20:9)
Gorilla Glass 5
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 720G
2 x 2.30GHz A76
6 x 1.80GHz A55
Adreno 618
8nm
|Snapdragon 720G
2 x 2.30GHz A76
6 x 1.80GHz A55
Adreno 618
8nm
|RAM
|4GB/6GB
|6GB/8GB
|Storage
|64GB/128GB
|64GB/128GB
|MicroSD slot
|Yes (512GB dedicated)
|Yes (512GB dedicated)
|Rear camera 1
|48MP, f/1.79
Dual Pixel PDAF, 4K at 30fps
|64MP, Dual Pixel PDAF
4K at 30fps
|Rear camera 2
|8MP wide-angle
119-degree FoV
|8MP wide-angle
119-degree FoV
|Rear camera 3
|5MP macro lens
2cm to 10cm focus
|5MP macro lens
2cm to 10cm focus
|Rear camera 4
|2MP portrait lens
|2MP portrait lens
|Front camera 1
|16MP
AI Beautify
|32MP
AI Beautify
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi ac 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0
NavIC, A-GPS, GLONASS
|Wi-Fi ac 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0
NavIC, A-GPS, GLONASS
|LTE bands
|FDD 1/3/5/8
TDD 40/41
|FDD 1/3/5/8
TDD 40/41
|Audio
|3.5mm jack
Single speaker
|3.5mm jack
Single speaker
|Battery
|5020mAh
Non-removable
|5020mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|USB-C 2.0
18W
|USB-C 2.0
33W
|Water resistance
|No
|No
|Security
|Side-mounted fingerprint
|Side-mounted fingerprint
|Dimensions
|166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm
209g
|166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm
209g
|Colors
|Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black
|Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black
The Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max will go on sale later this month, and the devices will be limited to India for now. Interested in learning more? Hit up our detailed preview for more on Redmi's latest:
Redmi Note 9 Pro preview: The battery life champion of 2020
The Last of Us composer Gustavo Santaolalla is involved with the HBO show
Neil Druckmann, creative director of The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II, has shared the news that the composer of the games, Gustavo Santaolalla, will be involved with the recently announced HBO series.
Did you get an emergency alert on your Android phone? Here are the details
Emergency alerts on your Android smartphone are a good thing — even if they are a bit annoying sometimes!
Whisper app quietly leaked sensitive info on nearly 900 million users
Recently, security researchers discovered an open database online hosting nearly 900 million records from the secret-sharing app Whisper. Along with the records, it also included identifying information such as the user's age, ethnicity, gender, hometown, location coordinates from their last post, and more.
These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020
Xiaomi is the brand to beat in the value segment, and it offers excellent phones ranging from $100 entry-level options all the way to $700 flagships. These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020.