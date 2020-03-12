Redmi Note 9 ProSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

The Redmi Note 9 Pro series is here, and Xiaomi is going back to the basics. The phones feature a massive 5020mAh battery and interesting camera and hardware upgrades. The battery is obviously the main talking point here, and it's clear that Xiaomi is positioning the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max as devices that can easily last two days on a full charge.

The phones also come with NavIC, giving it the ability to connect to India's navigational satellites. The camera is now a 48MP Samsung GM2 module and a 64Mp shooter on the Pro Max, and there's a 5MP macro lens as well this time around. Mainstays like the 3.5mm jack are back, and you also get 18W fast charging/33W on the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Here's a look at the hardware on offer:

Category Redmi Note 9 Pro Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Operating system Android 10
MIUI 11		 Android 10
MIUI 11
Display 6.67-inch 60Hz IPS LCD
2400x1080 (20:9)
Gorilla Glass 5		 6.67-inch 60Hz IPS LCD
2400x1080 (20:9)
Gorilla Glass 5
Chipset Snapdragon 720G
2 x 2.30GHz A76
6 x 1.80GHz A55
Adreno 618
8nm		 Snapdragon 720G
2 x 2.30GHz A76
6 x 1.80GHz A55
Adreno 618
8nm
RAM 4GB/6GB 6GB/8GB
Storage 64GB/128GB 64GB/128GB
MicroSD slot Yes (512GB dedicated) Yes (512GB dedicated)
Rear camera 1 48MP, f/1.79
Dual Pixel PDAF, 4K at 30fps		 64MP, Dual Pixel PDAF
4K at 30fps
Rear camera 2 8MP wide-angle
119-degree FoV		 8MP wide-angle
119-degree FoV
Rear camera 3 5MP macro lens
2cm to 10cm focus		 5MP macro lens
2cm to 10cm focus
Rear camera 4 2MP portrait lens 2MP portrait lens
Front camera 1 16MP
AI Beautify		 32MP
AI Beautify
Connectivity Wi-Fi ac 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0
NavIC, A-GPS, GLONASS		 Wi-Fi ac 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0
NavIC, A-GPS, GLONASS
LTE bands FDD 1/3/5/8
TDD 40/41		 FDD 1/3/5/8
TDD 40/41
Audio 3.5mm jack
Single speaker		 3.5mm jack
Single speaker
Battery 5020mAh
Non-removable		 5020mAh
Non-removable
Charging USB-C 2.0
18W		 USB-C 2.0
33W
Water resistance No No
Security Side-mounted fingerprint Side-mounted fingerprint
Dimensions 166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm
209g		 166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm
209g
Colors Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black

The Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max will go on sale later this month, and the devices will be limited to India for now. Interested in learning more? Hit up our detailed preview for more on Redmi's latest:

