The Redmi Note 9 Pro series is here, and Xiaomi is going back to the basics. The phones feature a massive 5020mAh battery and interesting camera and hardware upgrades. The battery is obviously the main talking point here, and it's clear that Xiaomi is positioning the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max as devices that can easily last two days on a full charge.

The phones also come with NavIC, giving it the ability to connect to India's navigational satellites. The camera is now a 48MP Samsung GM2 module and a 64Mp shooter on the Pro Max, and there's a 5MP macro lens as well this time around. Mainstays like the 3.5mm jack are back, and you also get 18W fast charging/33W on the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Here's a look at the hardware on offer: