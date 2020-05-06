Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing today announced on Weibo that the brand has sold 30 million Redmi Note 8 phones globally. The Redmi Note 8 series went on sale in September last year, so it took just seven months for the 30 million sales milestone to be achieved.

As per data from Canalys, the Redmi Note 8 was the most popular Android phone in the world during the fourth quarter of 2019 and the sixth best-selling smartphone overall. The Redmi Note 8 Pro also managed to make it to the list of the Top 10 smartphones in the same period.

Weibing revealed in his post on Weibo that Redmi sold 1 million units of the Note 8 series in the first month. In the second month, sales increased to 5 million. It took three months to cross the 10 million sales milestone and five months to get to the 20 million mark.

The Redmi Note 8 series has actually set a new sales record for the brand, as the Redmi Note 7 series could only cross the 20 million mark in seven months. Due to COVID-19, however, it looks unlikely that the new Redmi Note 9 series will be able to beat the record set by the Note 8 series. The global smartphone market hit a 10-year low in the first quarter of the year and isn't expected to recover before 2021.

Redmi Note 9 Pro preview: The battery life champion of 2020