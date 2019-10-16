Xiaomi today launched the much anticipated Redmi Note 8 Pro in India, the company's first smartphone to offer a 64MP primary camera and MediaTek Helio G90T chipset with LiquidCool technology. The phone will be available in three variants in India: 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 128GB. Prices start at ₹14,999 ($209) for the base 64GB variant and go up to ₹17,999 ($251) for the top-end variant. The 6GB + 128GB variant has been priced at ₹15,999 ($223).

The Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in China in August, along with the vanilla Redmi Note 8. It has an impressive quad camera setup at the back with a 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor. The 64MP primary sensor is joined by an 8MP wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is an upgrade over the Redmi Note 7 Pro in the display department as well. It is equipped with a larger 6.53-inch HDR-enabled IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. For selfies, the smartphone has a 20MP camera on the front.

Keeping the lights on is a 4,500mAh non-removable battery with 18W fast charging. The Indian variant also gets a dedicated microSD card slot for further storage expansion as well as Alexa integration. While the phone will ship with MIUI 10 out of the box, Xiaomi has promised that an update to MIUI 11 will arrive before the end of the year.

In addition to the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the company has also launched the Redmi Note 8 in India for a starting price of ₹9,999 ($140) for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone will cost ₹12,999 ($181). Both the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will be going on sale in the country from October 21 via Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Amazon.in

