The Chinese market is home to a plethora of excellent Android phones that sell for competitive prices, and on January 10, Xiaomi announced its latest offering in the form of the Redmi Note 7.

Before we talk too much about the phone, the Redmi Note 7 is important as it's the first device to be released by the newly independent Redmi brand. Xiaomi's used Redmi branding on a number of its phones for the past few years, but similar to the Poco brand that popped up last year with the Pocophone F1, Redmi will now exist as its own standalone thing.

Per Xiaomi's Founder, President, and CEO, Mr. Lei Jun: