What you need to know
- Redmi K30 Ulltra is the Xiaomi sub-brand's latest 5G-enabled smartphone.
- It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset and sports a 120Hz AMOLED display.
- The Redmi K30 Ultra will go on sale in China from August 14 for a starting price of 1,999 yuan ($288).
Xiaomi today announced a new addition to its Redmi K-series smartphone lineup, alongside the flagship Mi 10 Ultra. The new Redmi K30 Ultra is largely identical to the Redmi K30 Pro that was launched earlier this year, but comes with two major changes.
The most significant difference between the Redmi K30 Ultra and the K30 Pro is the processor under the hood. While the K30 Pro runs on a Snapdragon 865 chipset, the new K30 Ultra is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+. The other significant difference between the two phones is the display refresh rate. Unlike the K30 Pro, which has a 60Hz display, the K30 Ultra offers a much more impressive 120Hz refresh rate.
The rest of the spec sheet, however, is pretty similar. You get a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20MP pop-up selfie camera. At the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is a 4,500mAh battery, with support for 33W fast charging. The phone also features dual-mode 5G support, an IR blaster, dual stereo speakers, NFC, and a linear vibration motor. On the software side of things, the K30 Ultra runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10.
The Redmi K30 Ultra will be going on sale in China through official channels from August 14 in Mint Green, Midnight Black, and Midnight White colors. While the base 6GB/128GB version will retail for 1,999 yuan ($288) in the country, the top-end 8GB/512GB version will cost 2,699 yuan ($388). No word on global availability yet.
