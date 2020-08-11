Xiaomi today announced a new addition to its Redmi K-series smartphone lineup, alongside the flagship Mi 10 Ultra. The new Redmi K30 Ultra is largely identical to the Redmi K30 Pro that was launched earlier this year, but comes with two major changes.

The most significant difference between the Redmi K30 Ultra and the K30 Pro is the processor under the hood. While the K30 Pro runs on a Snapdragon 865 chipset, the new K30 Ultra is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+. The other significant difference between the two phones is the display refresh rate. Unlike the K30 Pro, which has a 60Hz display, the K30 Ultra offers a much more impressive 120Hz refresh rate.