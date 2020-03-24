Redmi today unveiled the K30 Pro in China, three months after it launched the Redmi K30. Just like its predecessor, the Redmi K30 Pro is a value flagship boasting impressive tech specs and a premium design.

The Redmi K30 Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1,200 nits peak brightness and HDR10+ support. However, unlike the Redmi K30 and most of its rivals, the K30 Pro only comes with a 60Hz panel.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. In the camera department, Redmi K30 Pro sports a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor and support for 8K video recording. The setup also includes a 13MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro lens, and a 5MP telephoto lens.

While the K30 Pro doesn't offer impressive zoom capabilities, the K30 Pro Zoom Edition features an 8MP telephoto lens with up to 30x hybrid zoom. As for selfies, both the K30 Pro and the K30 Pro Zoom Edition come with a 20MP pop-up camera. Some of the other key specs of the Redmi K30 Pro include a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging, Wi-Fi 6 support, IP53 water resistance, and a headphone jack.

In China, the Redmi K30 Pro starts at 2,999 yuan ($425) for the base version with 6GB/128GB version. The K30 Pro Zoom Edition, on the other hand, is priced at 3,999 yuan ($565) for the 8GB/256GB version. While Redmi hasn't confirmed any plans of launching the K30 Pro in global markets yet, we expect it to make its way to India and select markets across Europe in the near future.

