Redmi K20 ProSource: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Alleged live images showing the upcoming Redmi K30 have surfaced.
  • The images suggest the upcoming flagship smartphone from Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand will boast an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
  • Xiaomi is expected to unveil the Redmi K30 sometime in December.

Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand is soon expected to unveil a new mid-range smartphone called the K30, which will be a direct successor to the Redmi K20 launched earlier this year. An official teaser released by the company recently showed the phone will have dual hole-punch front cameras, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10+. Purported live images showing the upcoming phone have now appeared on Weibo, shedding some light on its key features.

The live images of the Redmi K30 reveal the phone will have a 120Hz refresh rate display, which would be a significant upgrade over the 60Hz panel on the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro smartphones. While gaming phones such as the ASUS ROG Phone 2 do offer 120Hz displays, we haven't seen a non-gaming phone with such a high refresh rate yet. As you can see in one of the screenshots below, users will be able to switch between 120Hz and 60Hz options.

Redmi K30 Live Image Redmi K30 Live Image Redmi K30 Live Image

Source: Weibo

In addition to the display refresh rate, the images also reveal that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 / 730G chipset, just like its predecessor. Apart from the Redmi K30, the Xiaomi sub-brand is expected to launch the Redmi K30 Pro as well, although rumors suggest that it will not arrive alongside the standard K30. Instead, the phone is tipped to launch sometime early next year.

As confirmed by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun earlier this week, Redmi K30 Pro will be the brand's first 5G smartphone. Thanks to 5G connectivity and an ultra-smooth 120Hz display, the Redmi K30 is unlikely to be as affordable as the Redmi K20 series phones. The Redmi K30 will also be among the first phones to come equipped with Sony's new IMX686 camera sensor.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 preview: Meet the world's first phone with a 108MP camera