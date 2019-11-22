Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand is soon expected to unveil a new mid-range smartphone called the K30, which will be a direct successor to the Redmi K20 launched earlier this year. An official teaser released by the company recently showed the phone will have dual hole-punch front cameras, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10+. Purported live images showing the upcoming phone have now appeared on Weibo, shedding some light on its key features.

The live images of the Redmi K30 reveal the phone will have a 120Hz refresh rate display, which would be a significant upgrade over the 60Hz panel on the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro smartphones. While gaming phones such as the ASUS ROG Phone 2 do offer 120Hz displays, we haven't seen a non-gaming phone with such a high refresh rate yet. As you can see in one of the screenshots below, users will be able to switch between 120Hz and 60Hz options.