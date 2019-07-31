Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand has introduced a new color option for its flagship K20 Pro smartphone. The new color, dubbed 'Summer Honey', will be available in China starting from August 1. It joins the existing Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Carbon Black options that have been available since day one.

Redmi has hasn't announced any plans of launching the Summer Honey color option in markets outside China yet. However, depending on the kind of response it receives from consumers in China, there is a good chance that it will be offered in at least a few other markets in the near future.

The new Summer Honey color for the Redmi K20 Pro comes with a gradient finish, just like the Flame Red and Glacier Blue ones. What sets it apart from those, however, is the gold finish on the sides and around the pop-up selfie camera. Also, unlike the other colors, only the three most expensive memory variants of the phone will be available in Summer Honey.

Launched alongside the Redmi K20 in China this past May, the Redmi K20 Pro is one of the most impressive "affordable flagship" phones that have been released this year and is a great alternative to the OnePlus 7 and ASUS ZenFone 6. The Redmi K20, which happens to be its more affordable mid-range sibling, also packs great hardware and an identical design.