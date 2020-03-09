What you need to know
- Redmi today showcased its in-display fingerprint technology for LCD displays.
- The company says that the technology is ready for mass production.
- Current in-display fingerprint solutions are only compatible with AMOLED displays.
In January 2018, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo unveiled the X20 Plus UD, the first phone to ship with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The feature has now become standard fare on Android flagships and is becoming increasingly common in the mid-range segment as well. While current in-display fingerprint solutions only work with OLED panels, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi announced today that is has successfully managed to implement a fingerprint sensor under an LCD panel.
The technology was demonstrated in a video shared by Redmi general manager Lu Weibing on Weibo. Since OLED displays don't require a backlight module, in-display fingerprint sensors can easily transmit optical or ultrasonic signals to complete the fingerprint verification.
Redmi has managed to overcome this limitation with the use of "infrared high-transmittance film material." The company says the technology is ready for mass production, which means we may possibly see Redmi phones with LCD optical in-display fingerprint sensors later this year. What remains to be seen, however, is if Redmi's in-display fingerprint solution for LCD panels will be comparable in terms of performance to ones that are currently available for OLED panels.
Goodix, which supplies in-display fingerprint sensors to several Chinese Android OEMs, had announced late last year that it would begin mass production of in-display sensors for LCD displays in early 2020. Provided things go as planned; we could see the tech being used in budget phones from companies like OPPO, Vivo, Motorola, and Huawei in the second half of the year.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
