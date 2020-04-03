Xiaomi is currently one of the leading players in the global wearables market, thanks to its Mi Band line of affordable fitness trackers. Its Redmi sub-brand has now entered the wearables market (via MyDrivers) with its first fitness tracker, called the Redmi Band.

The Redmi Band sports a 1.08-inch color display and offers over 70 watch faces to choose from. Placed below the display is a capacitive button for UI navigation. Redmi's first fitness tracker also offers sleep tracking, sedentary reminders, multiple sports modes, heart rate monitoring, and a built-in USB-A connector for direct charging. While the Redmi Band doesn't come with NFC and a few other features that are available on the Mi Band 4, it is claimed to provide up to an impressive 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

The Redmi Band's retail price has been set at 99 yuan ($14) in China, which makes it more affordable than Xiaomi's Mi Band 4. It will be available for crowdfunding in the country for 95 yuan ($13) from April 9. While Redmi hasn't announced any plans of launching the fitness tracker outside China yet, we wouldn't be surprised if it debuts in India and a few other markets sometime later this year.