Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand recently refreshed its budget smartphone lineup with the launch of the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro in China. It is currently gearing up to introduce two new additions to its entry-level lineup: Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A. The Redmi 8A has now made an appearance on TENAA, giving us a clear look at its design.

Just like the previous entry-level phones from Xiaomi, the Redmi 8A will have a polycarbonate body. The images also reveal a waterdrop notch and a single rear camera at the back. As per the TENAA listing, Redmi 8A will have a 6.2-inch HD+ display, which is a significant upgrade over the Redmi 7A.

In addition to a bigger display, the Redmi 8A will also pack a massive 5,000mAh capacity battery. Thanks to the larger battery, the Redmi 8A will likely offer better battery life than nearly all its rivals. Some of the other tech specs revealed by the TENAA listing include a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. Unfortunately, however, it will not include a fingerprint sensor. The phone will ship with the Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out of the box.

Apart from TENAA, the Redmi 8A and Redmi 8 were recently certified by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) in Thailand. Even though Xiaomi hasn't confirmed any specific launch date yet, we expect both the entry-level Redmi phones to debut in China very soon.

Redmi Note 8 Pro: Hands-on with Xiaomi's first 64MP phone